Three60 Energy Picks OMNI as Tech Partner
OMNI Integrity has secured a 12-month contract to provide full asset integrity lifecycle management software to support Three60 Energy’s UKCS and International Duty Holder assets. The deal also included extension options, OMNI said in a company statement.
OMNI provides a complete 360 data-capture solution and can integrate with Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and mobile tablet technology to cover all inspection and condition monitoring methods.
“We are delighted to support Three60 Energy as a technology partner and enhance their robust digitalization strategy. OMNI covers the entire integrity process, bringing a 40 percent time saving on manual integrity management methods. This will provide Three60 Energy greater control over integrity data whilst providing a platform for integrating advanced inspection methods. We are really looking forward to working together on this collaborative journey,” said William McLean, Director of OMNI.
Further commenting on the collaboration, Three60 Energy’s Operations Director, Stephen Diplock added that OMNI is a digital fit for the company’s business.
“We have a broad technology offering across our services and solutions and this enables and supports our shared vision of adding real value for our customers through the full asset lifecycle,” said Diplock.
OMNI’s parent company, ICR Integrity, is a global provider of specialist maintenance, integrity, and inspection solutions for the oil and gas, power, defense, nuclear, utilities, and renewables industries.
Headquartered in Aberdeen, ICR operates in global locations with operational bases in the UK, Norway, Abu Dhabi, USA, and Australia. Earlier this year, the company was selected for participation in the second Fit for Offshore Renewables (F4OR) North East Scotland program, funded by the Energy Transition Zone.
The 12–18-month program is governed by the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, working with a senior Industry Advisory Group, and follows a range of regional F4OR programs, rolled out across the country since 2018.
Reputable companies that have been selected, ranging from SMEs to Tier 1 contractors, work together in a cohort to improve and develop their corporate profile and competence in the sector, leveraging each other’s expertise.
