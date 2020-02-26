Thousands Sign Up to BSEE Safe Text Service

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement has revealed that its BSEE!Safe text notification service now has over 5,300 subscribers.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has revealed that its BSEE!Safe text notification service now has over 5,300 subscribers.

The service, which was launched in May last year, delivers critical safety information to offshore oil and gas workers, according to the BSEE. It has already delivered more than 63,479 safety-related text messages, the BSEE noted.

BSEE!Safe texts contain links to BSEE’s published safety alerts and bulletins, which include lessons learned and recommendations from incidents and near misses on offshore oil and gas facilities. Texts cost 58 cents each.

“BSEE is the first safety regulator in the world to deliver critical safety information directly to offshore workers through text messaging,” BSEE Director Scott Angelle said in an organization statement.

“Access to potentially life-saving information is now at their fingertips,” he added.

Commenting on the service, Gregg Falgout, president and CEO of Island Operating Company, said, “this program has been a game changer”.

“It connects the men and women doing the work, day in and day out, with the latest, unfiltered safety recommendations, based on real world events. This has reinforced our zone zero safety culture by having our regulator directly validate that safety is the overarching concern in everything we do,” he added.

“We joined this program in 2019 and it’s no coincidence that we just celebrated our best safety performance year regarding lost time accidents. Said another way, no lost time accidents in 2019. This program works,” he continued.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Executive Vice President of Offshore, Andrew Kershaw, said, “there is nothing more important to us than worker safety”.

“Being able to directly contact Gulf of Mexico workers with the latest BSEE alerts is invaluable and significantly increases awareness of best practices that help keep our valued workforce safe,” he added.

According to its website, the BSEE is the lead federal agency charged with improving safety and ensuring environmental protection related to the offshore energy industry, primarily oil and natural gas, on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf.

Under President Trump, the BSEE is conducting more inspections, increasing the number of safety initiatives and ensuring more offshore oil and gas workers receive critical safety information, the organization outlined.

