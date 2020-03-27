Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Texas Layoffs Adding Up
Bloomberg reported that tens of thousands of Texans are already being laid off. In an article posted on Rigzone, Bloomberg outlined that the spread of the coronavirus and the oil-price war threatens to devastate the oil services industry.
US and Saudi Arabia Talk Oil Stabilization
The U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, recently spoke with the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, about energy market stabilization. Check out the full article to see what analysts thought about the exchange.
Can the North Sea Survive the Oil Price Crash?
A question on a lot of people’s minds recently. According to Wood Mackenzie, it can in the short term. Things get a bit trickier longer term though, WoodMac outlined.
OPEC-Shale Peace Prospects Fade
Bloomberg reported that prospects for a rapprochement between the U.S. and OPEC, which it called two historically antagonistic crude powers, started to unravel after just a few hours.
Apache, FTS International Add to Oilpatch Layoffs
Apache is undergoing a mass layoff at its Midland facility, with approximately 85 employees affected. There was also a furlough at FTS International Services’ facility at 4700 S. Edgewood Terrace in Fort Worth. It affected 35 workers.
Here’s What’s Coming
Keep an eye out for these articles on Rigzone later today…
- Trump Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Montage Cuts Capex and Shifts Focus to Utica Dry Gas
- East Coast LNG Projects Go to NV5
- Tailwater Capital Closes $1.1B Midstream Fund
- Petrobras Cuts Capex, Oil Output Amid Market Turmoil
- Edgewater Midstream Welcomes New CFO
- OMV Cuts Spending, Delays Projects
- Oilfield Service Firms MBI Energy, Calfrac Cut Jobs
- Mexico LNG Project Proceeds Amid Health Crisis
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- Murphy Oil CEO Has Presumptive Covid-19 Diagnosis
- Canadian Crude Costs More to Ship than Buy
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Oil Braces for Biggest Idling of Wells Since 1986
- Mexico LNG Project Proceeds Amid Health Crisis
- Oilfield Service Firms MBI Energy, Calfrac Cut Jobs
- Oil Set to Eke Out Weekly Gain on Risk Rally
- Tailwater Capital Closes $1.1B Midstream Fund
- Petrobras Cuts Capex, Oil Output Amid Market Turmoil
- US Well Services Cutting Costs and Reducing Staff
- Apache, FTS International Add to Oilpatch Layoffs
- Nabors Cuts 2020 Capex and Salaries
- Schlumberger To Slash Spending by 30 Percent
- Permian Still Accounts for More Than Half of US Rigs
- Oxy Adds to Cuts and Icahn Wins Board Appointments
- DOE to Max Out Petroleum Reserve
- Texas Railroad Commission Mulls Oil Output Cuts
- Cheap Gasoline Forcing US Refiners to Throttle Back
- Flaring Fighter Powers Coronavirus Vaccine Research
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields