Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Texas Layoffs Adding Up

Bloomberg reported that tens of thousands of Texans are already being laid off. In an article posted on Rigzone, Bloomberg outlined that the spread of the coronavirus and the oil-price war threatens to devastate the oil services industry.

US and Saudi Arabia Talk Oil Stabilization

The U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, recently spoke with the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, about energy market stabilization. Check out the full article to see what analysts thought about the exchange.

Can the North Sea Survive the Oil Price Crash?

A question on a lot of people’s minds recently. According to Wood Mackenzie, it can in the short term. Things get a bit trickier longer term though, WoodMac outlined.

OPEC-Shale Peace Prospects Fade

Bloomberg reported that prospects for a rapprochement between the U.S. and OPEC, which it called two historically antagonistic crude powers, started to unravel after just a few hours.

Apache, FTS International Add to Oilpatch Layoffs

Apache is undergoing a mass layoff at its Midland facility, with approximately 85 employees affected. There was also a furlough at FTS International Services’ facility at 4700 S. Edgewood Terrace in Fort Worth. It affected 35 workers.

