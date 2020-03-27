SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off

by Andreas Exarheas
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Friday, March 27, 2020

submit to reddit
email print

Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Texas Layoffs Adding Up

Bloomberg reported that tens of thousands of Texans are already being laid off. In an article posted on Rigzone, Bloomberg outlined that the spread of the coronavirus and the oil-price war threatens to devastate the oil services industry.

Read the full article here

US and Saudi Arabia Talk Oil Stabilization

The U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, recently spoke with the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, about energy market stabilization. Check out the full article to see what analysts thought about the exchange.

Read the full article here

Can the North Sea Survive the Oil Price Crash?

A question on a lot of people’s minds recently. According to Wood Mackenzie, it can in the short term. Things get a bit trickier longer term though, WoodMac outlined.

Read the full article here

OPEC-Shale Peace Prospects Fade 

Bloomberg reported that prospects for a rapprochement between the U.S. and OPEC, which it called two historically antagonistic crude powers, started to unravel after just a few hours.

Read the full article here

Apache, FTS International Add to Oilpatch Layoffs 

Apache is undergoing a mass layoff at its Midland facility, with approximately 85 employees affected. There was also a furlough at FTS International Services’ facility at 4700 S. Edgewood Terrace in Fort Worth. It affected 35 workers.

Read the full article here

Here’s What’s Coming

Keep an eye out for these articles on Rigzone later today…

  • Trump Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
  • Montage Cuts Capex and Shifts Focus to Utica Dry Gas
  • East Coast LNG Projects Go to NV5
  • Tailwater Capital Closes $1.1B Midstream Fund
  • Petrobras Cuts Capex, Oil Output Amid Market Turmoil
  • Edgewater Midstream Welcomes New CFO
  • OMV Cuts Spending, Delays Projects
  • Oilfield Service Firms MBI Energy, Calfrac Cut Jobs
  • Mexico LNG Project Proceeds Amid Health Crisis

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.


Most Popular Articles