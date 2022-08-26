This Week's Oil Price Moves Explained

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)

In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on the latest crude oil price moves, natural gas prices, the Inflation Reduction Act and more. Read on for more detail.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: After starting the week near last week’s lows, oil attempted a rally only to falter on the possibility of another U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike. A bullish inventory report, as well as the threat of an OPEC+ output cut, couldn’t push prices through new levels of resistance. Additionally, the on-again/off-again Iran nuclear talks appeared to be making progress this week causing the specter of additional crude supply to hang over the market. WTI slumped to a low of $86.60 Monday while Brent touched on $92.35 as global stock markets traded lower. Concerns over falling prices led the Saudi Oil Minister to suggest the OPEC+ group may cut production to provide support. The group collectively is already about 2.8 million barrels per day below its monthly targets. The ensuing rally, aided by a bullish EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report, fell short of cresting the $96.60 resistance level for the October NYMEX futures contract resulting in a test of lower levels. Selling was further fueled by the expectation that Fed Chairman Powell, at the group’s annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will announce Friday that further interest rate hikes are needed to cool inflation.

This week’s EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report indicated that inventories of commercial crude fell 3.3 million barrels to 422 million and decreased to six percent below normal for this time of year. The API reported that inventories fell by 5.6 million barrels while the WSJ survey predicted a drop of only 500,000 barrels. Refinery utilization rose 0.3 percent to 93.8 percent, from 93.5 percent the prior week. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 27,000 barrels to 216 million barrels, falling back to seven percent below average. Distillates decreased 700,000 barrels to 111.6 million barrels, or 24 percent below normal. Crude oil stocks at the key Cushing, OK, hub saw an increase of 426,000 barrels to 25.8 million barrels, or 33 percent of capacity. Imports of crude were 6.17 million barrels, vs 6.13 million barrels the prior week, while exports were 4.2 million barrels per day, down from five million barrels per day the prior week. Exports of refined products were 6.9 million barrels per day, leading to a record-high for total U.S. crude and fuel exports. U.S. oil production dipped 100,000 to 12.1 vs 11.4 million barrels per day last year at this time. Volumes withdrawn from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve were eight million barrels, a record draw which dropped the total inventory to 453 million barrels, the lowest level since 1985. The U.S. oil and gas rig count fell by one last week to 762, the third straight weekly decline.

Russia’s oil production has shown some resilience, increasing about 200,000 barrels from June to 9.6 million barrels per day. However, the impending EU embargoes coupled with domestic economic woes could lower output in the coming months. Meanwhile, the UK imported no fuel from Russia for the first time ever in June. U.S. refiners are seeing record diesel crack spreads which approached $70 per barrel Monday vs $20 per barrel a year ago. Declining gasoline demand post-Labor Day Weekend may allow the production of more diesel which could lower spreads and prices. On the other hand, heating oil inventories are low and need to be replenished ahead of the upcoming heating season. In the meantime, gasoline demand fell to seven percent below last year on a four-week average basis. All three major U.S. stock indexes faltered this week but appear to be rebounding on the possibility that the U.S. Fed will continue to try and curb inflation. The U.S. Dollar Index has been up-and-down all week but looks to settle above last week. A stronger greenback is normally bearish for oil prices.

Natural gas prices continue to amaze but seem to be supported by strong fundamentals as they hit 14-year highs once more. Consistently high demand in the UK and EU has resulted in record-high prices again while in the U.S., July gas-fired generation set a new record. Breaking the $10 per MMBtu barrier at one point, prices fell back on a bearish inventory report. The EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report showed an injection of 60 Bcf last week vs 46 Bcf average and forecasts calling for 56 Bcf. Total stored gas now stands at 2.58 Tcf, around -9.5 percent vs year-ago levels and -12 percent from the five-year average. U.S. LNG exporters continue to sign long-term contracts with overseas entities while four new LNG export terminals are under construction. The damaged Freeport LNG facility has pushed-back its partial restart to November with full operation scheduled for March. Norway has taken over the No. 1 spot for gas exports to the EU replacing Russia. The Scandinavian country has pledged to keep output as high as possible.

Michael Osina, Grant Thornton National Partner in Charge of Energy: Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act as expected. Much to the delight of those concerned about climate change, this is the single largest legislative act by the U.S. targeted at reducing the impact of climate change. The new legislation includes many new renewable energy incentives but doesn’t have as much downside for traditional fossil fuels as many would have expected and/or were contemplated in earlier versions of proposed legislation. While recession fears are certainly the concern for most economists, projections are that oil will stay around the $100 mark for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023. It remains to be seen how much the Russia/Ukraine conflict continues to influence the market. Fears of additional supply chain constraints is also a major concern and will depend largely on whether China issues additional lockdowns to fight off the again rising impact of Covid.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Osina: While the new legislation (the Inflation Reduction Act) has a whole host of renewable energy incentives, it also has some upside for oil and gas leases on federal lands. If the federal government wants to lease federal lands for renewable energy, it also has to offer new leases for oil and gas exploration. This includes offshore federal waters and Alaska.

Seng: Natural gas prices at the key TTF Hub in Holland were nine times those at Henry Hub at one point this week, hitting the equivalent of $89 per MMBtu.

