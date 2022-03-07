This Is What Market Watchers Will Need to Focus On

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators keep their sights on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, looking at what market watchers will need to focus on, likelihoods surrounding the conflict, government and consumer responses and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.

Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: The situation in Ukraine will continue to dominate commodities markets. Beyond the headlines, market watchers will need to focus on responses from U.S. exploration and production and oilfield service companies and how the government decides to position policy relative to short-term prices. Both Chevron and ExxonMobil held their annual analyst days last week and while it was not expected that there would be changes to their longer-term plans based on current events, themes in the presentations remained heavy on capital discipline, carbon reduction, and renewable energy with little mention in the prepared commentary regarding production growth to take advantage of higher commodity prices. Similarly, the state of the union address reiterated current policy touting electric vehicles and noted another planned release from the strategic petroleum reserve as ways to combat high gasoline prices but made no mention of promoting increased domestic oil production in order to help recalibrate global supply and demand balances. It has proven difficult for the energy market to overcome the inertia of the demand for capital discipline and the decarbonization promised by the hoped-for energy transition away from fossil fuels and as a result, U.S. operators and service contractors stand to benefit from a structurally higher pricing environment in the short-term and will eventually garner incremental capital flows as investors seek out higher returns.

Frederick J. Lawrence, Conference Speaker and ex-Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) Chief Economist: How will governments and consumers scramble to create near-term solutions for the global energy crisis that is unfolding? There will likely be increased pressure to wrap up the Iran JCPOA deal in order to bring the 1.3 million barrel per day supply back to the market. The U.S. and IEA recently released additional barrels from the Strategic Reserve but this is a drop in the bucket considering Russian exports potentially impacted and total demand needs. At the end of the day, producers in key fast response producing basins, such as shale in the U.S., hold the best cards for rapid response but so far there is little productive dialogue with the administration and the public independents have been holding the line regarding their disciplined capital structure for 2022. Supply solutions will need to be creative as buyers endeavor to replace Russian supply and this will continue to roil oil and natural gas prices as countries grow demand and as they continue to emerge from the pandemic. So far, oil has shown the largest price response but don’t forget about the fuel that is more restricted logistically. Natural gas has been helped somewhat by the warmer weather in the Northern Hemisphere, but volatility will also continue in this less liquid space. The U.S. will be the biggest LNG exporter in 2022 and Europe will likely be the top destination for the near future. The first cargo recently departed from Venture Global’s new Calcasieu Pass facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Unfortunately, we will probably see Russian troops advancing further into Ukraine, day-by-day. That likelihood may finally result in actual boycotts of Russia’s oil exports, leading to even higher prices. It would be good to see publicly traded oil companies announce that they are going to deploy some of the billions in free cash they are reporting in earnings into drilling and producing on leases they currently hold. That would be a bold move but a necessary one at this point.

