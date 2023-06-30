This Has Not Been the Most Exciting Quarter for Oil Price Dynamics

'The past eight weeks have been particularly quiet'.

Q2 has not been the most exciting quarter for oil price dynamics.

That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered stated in a market report sent to Rigzone this week, adding that “the past eight weeks have been particularly quiet”.

“The price of front-month Brent has spent at least part of the past 15 trading days in the $74-76 per barrel band,” the analysts noted in the report.

“Prices have been in this band for some part of 35 of the past 40 trading days. Volatility has been relatively muted, with the 30-day realized annualized Brent measure staying within a 32-40 percent range throughout Q2,” the analysts added.

“Trading ranges and volatility both suggest a market lacking commitment in its flat price views, with short-lived trends and a low correlation between fundamental data flows and prices,” they continued.

In the report, the Standard Chartered analysts said some of this market lethargy may just be trader exhaustion and impatience, “as trading a flat-price view (either bullish or bearish) has not produced significant returns in Q2”.

“However, while fundamentally led traders may have been frustrated, others have been active; open interest has risen in Q2, and money-manager positioning has moved strongly towards the short side - net speculative positioning (as a percentage of open interest) was at a 13-year low as recently as last week,” the analysts added.

The Standard Chartered analysts highlighted in the report that they think the “long-standing dominance” of the $74-76 per barrel band is unlikely to persist in the third quarter.

“This is partly due to money-manager positioning, which appears far too short to us given the scale of upside price risk and the relative lack of downside price potential,” the analysts warned in the report.

“More importantly, we expect fundamentals to tighten enough to exert a greater pull on prices. Our supply-demand model shows a sharp swing from a 1.41 million barrel per day surplus in April to deficits of 1.33 million barrels per day in July and 1.70 million barrels per day in August helped by seasonal demand swings and output cuts by key Middle East producers,” the analysts added.

According to the report, Standard Chartered is forecasting that the Brent price will average $91 per barrel this year. The company expects the commodity to average $88 per barrel in the third quarter and $93 per barrel in the fourth quarter of this year, the report showed.

In a separate report sent to Rigzone this week, Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR), a subsidiary of Enverus, said it continues to point to all-time high global oil demand, insufficient North American supply growth, and OPEC intervention as key drivers that will push Brent prices to $100 per barrel in the fourth quarter.

“We believe that oil markets are largely balanced and that we’re headed for material crude and product stock draws in the second half of the year,” Al Salazar, a Senior Vice President at EIR, said in a statement sent to Rigzone.

“Furthermore, record oil demand has offset supply outperformance from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela,” he added.

“We are sticking to our bullish price call for now and have outlined a checklist of fundamental indicators that must be met by Aug. 31, 2023, or revisions to our outlook will follow,” Salazar went on to state.

In its latest oil market report (OMR), which was released this month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) stated that world oil demand will grow by 2.4 million barrels per day in 2023 to 102.3 million barrels per day, “a new record”.

“China’s rebound continues unabated, with its oil demand reaching an all-time high of 16.3 million barrels per day in April,” the IEA said in the OMR.

“The non-OECD accounts for 90 percent of gains this year, as OECD demand remains lackluster amid the current manufacturing slump,” the IEA added.

In its June OMR, the IEA noted that oil markets are struggling for direction as conflicting data points cloud the outlook.

“Bearish macroeconomic indicators and concerns over demand growth are clashing with resurgent oil use in key consuming countries,” the IEA said in the report.

“Oil prices appear to be taking their cue from the former, with benchmark North Sea Dated trading at $73 per barrel - nearly half the high of 2022 - despite a looming supply deficit,” the IEA added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com