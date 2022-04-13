These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now
Although it’s safe to say that virtually all oil and gas workers are in demand in Texas right now, there is one specific area with increased demand, according to Petroplan.
In a statement sent to Rigzone, the energy talent acquisition group revealed that organizations are looking for employees with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project experience, particularly those who have worked on the execution phase of large-scale LNG projects. In-demand skillsets are said to be engineers and those with project management expertise, such as planning and scheduling.
Petroplan noted that the demand for these kinds of workers has increased significantly compared to year-ago levels. According to the company, the near-term outlook for LNG projects means that this category of oil and gas worker could soon be in higher demand than ever before.
“Over the last two years the pandemic, coupled with the focus on energy transition and investment in renewables, has diminished the talent pool – a lack of available projects has meant that workers have moved into other sectors,” a Petroplan spokesperson told Rigzone.
“Fast-forward to the beginning of Q2 2022, and geopolitical pressures mean U.S. gas is now in higher demand than at any point in recent history, leading to a hugely competitive marketplace,” the spokesperson added.
“Multiple LNG developers are on the brink of sanctioning mega-projects on the U.S. Gulf Coast, and many industry commentators believe we are on the cusp of an LNG super-cycle,” the Petroplan spokesperson continued.
Last month, Petroplan announced that it had continued its global expansion in the U.S. with new additions in its Houston and Dallas, Texas, offices. In a company statement at the time, Petroplan noted that the business continued to grow and revealed that its Houston office was being remodeled to provide a larger workspace for the team.
Petroplan describes itself as a trusted, global talent solutions partner for employers and professionals in the energy sector. The company is present in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
