These Are the Largest Energy Companies by Market Cap Right Now
Saudi Aramco is still the largest company by market cap, according to companiesmarketcap.com, a list of the world’s largest companies by market capitalization which excludes non-publicly traded companies and updates rankings daily.
Aramco currently sits in first place with a market cap of $2.16 trillion, while Apple sits in second place with a market cap of $2.12 trillion and Microsoft sits in third place with a market cap of $1.85 trillion, companiesmarketcap.com shows.
The next placed energy company in the ranking is ExxonMobil down in 16th with a market cap of 362.84 billion. Chevron is the third placed energy company in the companiesmarketcap.com ranking, with an overall position of 24th and a market cap of $291.53 billion, Shell is the fourth placed energy company, with an overall position of 43rd and a market cap of $193.32 billion, and PetroChina is the fifth placed energy company, with an overall position of 68th and a market cap of $151.48 billion.
According to the companiesmarketcap.com ranking, BHP Group is the next placed energy company in 72nd spot, with a market cap of $146.16 billion, followed by TotalEnergies in 75th, with a market cap of $140.75 billion, Nextera Energy in 76th, with a market cap of $139.10 billion, Gazprom in 79th, with a market cap of $135.97 billion, and ConocoPhillips in 95th , with a market cap of $121.24 billion.
Aramco recently overtook Apple to become the largest company by market cap, companiesmarketcap.com outlined. Back in May, Aramco was in first place with a market cap of $2.38 trillion, while Apple was in second place with a market cap of $2.30 trillion, according to the ranking.
Last month, Aramco revealed that it set a new quarterly earnings record, since its initial public offering in 2019, in the first quarter (1Q) of this year. The company’s net income in 1Q rose 82 percent year on year, from $21.7 billion in 1Q 2021 to $39.5 billion in 1Q 2022, its latest financial results statement showed. This was primarily driven by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, and improved downstream margins, according to Aramco’s results statement.
ExxonMobil Corporation announced estimated first-quarter 2022 earnings of $5.5 billion, which the company highlighted included an unfavorable identified item of $3.4 billion associated with its planned exit from Russia Sakhalin-1. Following ExxonMobil’s results announcement in May, U.S. President Joe Biden stated in June that “Exxon made more money than God this year”.
Chevron Corporation reported earnings of $6.3 billion for the first quarter of 2022, which the company highlighted included pension settlement costs of $66 million. Foreign currency effects were also said to have decreased earnings by $218 million.
