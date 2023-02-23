There is a New CFO at Matador Resources
Brian J. Willey has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer of Matador Resources Company. In addition, effective February 16, 2023, Willey has also taken up the positions of President of Midstream Operations and Executive Vice president, while remaining President of San Mateo Midstream, Matador’s midstream joint venture.
Willey joined Matador in February 2014 and most recently served as Matador’s President and General Counsel of Midstream Operations and Executive Vice President of Matador, the company’s statement reads.
Soon after joining Matador in February 2014 as its Deputy General Counsel, Willey was appointed as Co-General Counsel. Over the years he has risen through the ranks with his recent position being President and General Counsel of Midstream Operations and Executive Vice President since October 2022.
Prior to joining Matador, he served as a senior associate in the Dallas office of Baker Botts. His practice focused on corporate matters, including mergers and acquisitions, public and private securities offerings, venture capital transactions and SEC compliance matters as well as board of director and corporate governance matters, Matador noted in its statement.
“Brian has been a key member of Matador since he joined us. The Board and I congratulate him on this promotion to Chief Financial Officer and all of us look forward to working with him in that role. Brian’s accounting and legal background have served him well. To this point, Brian has assisted primarily in building our legal department and midstream business since he joined Matador in 2014,” said Joseph Wm. Foran, Matador’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
“In this new role, Brian will serve as Matador’s principal financial officer and will have the opportunity to develop deeper relationships with our directors, investors, lenders, analysts and other stakeholders as well as playing a larger role in planning, strategy and personnel decisions. Michael Frenzel has done a tremendous job serving as the principal financial officer for the Company over the past year, and I look forward to us continuing to work with him in his longtime role as Executive Vice President and Treasurer and as a member of the finance and special projects teams,” Foran concluded.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
