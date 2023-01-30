There Has Not Been a Bullish USA Data Release for 16 Weeks
There has not been a bullish U.S. data release for 16 weeks.
That’s what Standard Chartered noted in a new report sent to Rigzone, adding that the latest weekly data is “highly bearish”.
“Over the past year, our U.S. oil data bull-bear index - an indicator of the strength of weekly Energy Information Administration (EIA) data releases - has tracked the behaviour of prices fairly closely,” the report noted.
“The index averaged +25.8 in the first five months of 2022, when Brent prices rose $43 per barrel, and averaged -27.3 in the remaining seven months, when prices fell $36 per barrel … None of the past 16 releases have been in one of the four bullish categories; the longest previous run without bullish data was 17 weeks at the start of pandemic lockdowns in 2020,” the report added.
Standard Chartered highlighted in the report, however, that the data has shown “some signs of improvement”.
“The rolling three-month average of the index stands at -21.3, significantly better than the low reached in September 2022 but a partial retracement from the more encouraging signs seen in December,” Standard Chartered stated.
“The recovery in fundamentals is, like the recovery in prices, proving to be a slow grind,” the company added.
Latest EIA Release
In the report, Standard Chartered noted that the latest EIA release was “another setback”.
“Our bull-bear index falls 54.4 week on week to -58.7. Commercial inventories rose by 6.82 million barrels million barrels week on week against the five-year average, taking the deficit below that average to a 21-month low of 17.35 million barrels,” Standard Chartered said.
“The deficit reached a peak above 150 million barrels in early June 2022, coincident with the 2022 peak in prices. Demand for all products except gasoline fell week on week with most product demand also lower year to date,” the company added in the report.
“Jet fuel has been a focus for optimism with bullish statements from airlines about future demand, but … actual demand growth remains disappointing. While we think the short-term path of least resistance for prices is higher, such a run of weak data even after a halt in strategic reserve releases represents a significant headwind,” Standard Chartered continued.
Brent, WTI Price
In a separate report sent to Rigzone last week, Standard Chartered projected that Brent would average $91 per barrel and WTI would average $88 per barrel this year. That report predicted that Brent would hit $93 per barrel in the first quarter of 2023, $90 per barrel in the second quarter of 2023, $88 per barrel in the third quarter of 2023, and $93 per barrel in the fourth quarter of this year.
In the report, WTI was projected to average $90 per barrel in the first quarter, $87 per barrel in the second quarter, $85 per barrel in the third quarter, and $91 per barrel in the fourth quarter.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest short term energy outlook, which was released earlier this month, predicted that Brent would average $83.10 per barrel and WTI would average $77.18 per barrel in 2023.
The EIA’s latest STEO projected that Brent would average $83.03 per barrel in the first quarter, $85 per barrel in the second quarter, $83 per barrel in the third quarter, and $81.35 per barrel in the fourth quarter. WTI was expected to average $77.37 per barrel in the first quarter, $79 per barrel in the second quarter, $77 per barrel in the third quarter, and $75.35 per barrel in the fourth quarter.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
- Police to Board Valaris Rig After Worker Reported Missing
- Risk Premium Embedded in USA NatGas Vanishes
- Oil and Gas Security Trends in 2023
- Fundamentals Strong Enough for $90+ Oil Period
- Top Headlines: Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Texas Oil & Gas Industry Paid Record $24.7Bn In Taxes And Royalties
- Governor Issues Disaster Declaration for Southeast Texas
- USA Drops Rigs
- North Sea Industry Body Releases First Ever Documentary
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?