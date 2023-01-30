There Has Not Been a Bullish USA Data Release for 16 Weeks

'None of the past 16 releases have been in one of the four bullish categories'.

There has not been a bullish U.S. data release for 16 weeks.

That’s what Standard Chartered noted in a new report sent to Rigzone, adding that the latest weekly data is “highly bearish”.

“Over the past year, our U.S. oil data bull-bear index - an indicator of the strength of weekly Energy Information Administration (EIA) data releases - has tracked the behaviour of prices fairly closely,” the report noted.

“The index averaged +25.8 in the first five months of 2022, when Brent prices rose $43 per barrel, and averaged -27.3 in the remaining seven months, when prices fell $36 per barrel … None of the past 16 releases have been in one of the four bullish categories; the longest previous run without bullish data was 17 weeks at the start of pandemic lockdowns in 2020,” the report added.

Standard Chartered highlighted in the report, however, that the data has shown “some signs of improvement”.

“The rolling three-month average of the index stands at -21.3, significantly better than the low reached in September 2022 but a partial retracement from the more encouraging signs seen in December,” Standard Chartered stated.

“The recovery in fundamentals is, like the recovery in prices, proving to be a slow grind,” the company added.

Latest EIA Release

In the report, Standard Chartered noted that the latest EIA release was “another setback”.

“Our bull-bear index falls 54.4 week on week to -58.7. Commercial inventories rose by 6.82 million barrels million barrels week on week against the five-year average, taking the deficit below that average to a 21-month low of 17.35 million barrels,” Standard Chartered said.

“The deficit reached a peak above 150 million barrels in early June 2022, coincident with the 2022 peak in prices. Demand for all products except gasoline fell week on week with most product demand also lower year to date,” the company added in the report.

“Jet fuel has been a focus for optimism with bullish statements from airlines about future demand, but … actual demand growth remains disappointing. While we think the short-term path of least resistance for prices is higher, such a run of weak data even after a halt in strategic reserve releases represents a significant headwind,” Standard Chartered continued.

Brent, WTI Price

In a separate report sent to Rigzone last week, Standard Chartered projected that Brent would average $91 per barrel and WTI would average $88 per barrel this year. That report predicted that Brent would hit $93 per barrel in the first quarter of 2023, $90 per barrel in the second quarter of 2023, $88 per barrel in the third quarter of 2023, and $93 per barrel in the fourth quarter of this year.

In the report, WTI was projected to average $90 per barrel in the first quarter, $87 per barrel in the second quarter, $85 per barrel in the third quarter, and $91 per barrel in the fourth quarter.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest short term energy outlook, which was released earlier this month, predicted that Brent would average $83.10 per barrel and WTI would average $77.18 per barrel in 2023.

The EIA’s latest STEO projected that Brent would average $83.03 per barrel in the first quarter, $85 per barrel in the second quarter, $83 per barrel in the third quarter, and $81.35 per barrel in the fourth quarter. WTI was expected to average $77.37 per barrel in the first quarter, $79 per barrel in the second quarter, $77 per barrel in the third quarter, and $75.35 per barrel in the fourth quarter.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com