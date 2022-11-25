The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday

The U.S. didn’t run out of diesel last Monday, analysts at Standard Chartered stated in a new report sent to Rigzone.

In the report, the analysts outlined that, on October 27, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson warned that by the Monday of Thanksgiving week, or in 25 days’ time, there would be no more diesel according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The analysts highlighted in the report that Carlson was correct in one point - dividing U.S. distillate (mainly diesel) inventories by demand in late-October did return the result 25 days. Where he was wrong, they said, is that having 25 days of demand in inventory is not the same as running out in 25 days, unless no fuel is refined or imported.

“The U.S. did not grind to a halt on 21 November; indeed, the inventory clock has gone backwards; dividing distillate inventories from the latest EIA data by average demand for November-to-date yields the result 28 days,” the analysts stated in the report.

“U.S. distillate inventories have been tight, but that tightness has been abating. The latest data puts inventories at 109.1 million barrels (mb), 15.75 mb below the five-year average. The gap has, however, narrowed; over the past six weeks it has more than halved,” the analysts added.

“Inventories remain low but the usual seasonal stockdraw has been limited. Refiners have responded to the economic signal given by higher distillate cracks by increasing both utilization and distillate yields, while higher prices have muted demand. The overall inventory deficit has narrowed sharply since June, with a further 5.78 mb reduction in the latest EIA data,” the analysts continued.

In a separate report sent to Rigzone last week, analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research said diesel prices remained under pressure across the world and diverged from other key fuels due to dwindling stockpiles in the U.S. and the incoming EU fuel ban, which they noted will affect the global distillate market given Russia’s role as a key supplier of the fuel to Europe and worldwide.

“Global diesel prices remain elevated with widening spread between ICE gasoil and Brent,” the analysts said in the Fitch Solutions report.

“Pressures in the market have been building for the past two years. Crack spreads between diesel and crude has been historically high given the worldwide shortage of refined fuels seen in the pandemic recovery. Refining costs have also risen, due to higher energy input prices (including the soaring cost of natural gas and hydrogen) and a rise in the cost of carbon emissions allowances,” the analysts added.

