The Rise of US Energy ESG and More
Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Permian Project Could Herald Rise of US Energy ESG
Rigzone’s latest oil and gas market preview looks at why a recently announced achievement by one Permian Basin operator could mark the ascendancy of U.S. oil and gas companies in the area of carbon offsets.
SpaceX Texas Plans Face Public Scrutiny
Bloomberg highlighted that SpaceX is likely to rely on drilling for natural gas to power its spacecraft but outlined a few hurdles in the way.
Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
The Biden administration is revoking dozens of invalid drilling permits issued by agency workers, Bloomberg highlighted, adding that the move is likely to further sour relations between the Biden administration and the oil sector.
Keppel Exits Offshore Rig Building Business
Keppel Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Keppel Offshore & Marine will exit the offshore rig building business.
Is Biden Giving the Industry an Opportunity to Shine?
Biden may have given the U.S. oil and gas industry the go-ahead to show just how agile it is, according to one of Rigzone’s regular market-watchers.
Polarcus Terminates All Employees
Polarcus revealed that it will shortly issue notices of termination of employment to all group employees. The development comes after the company announced that its lenders have withdrawn support of ongoing vessel operations.
Texas Fights Biden Policies
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order relating to the protection of Texas’ energy industry from federal overreach.
