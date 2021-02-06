The Rise of US Energy ESG and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Permian Project Could Herald Rise of US Energy ESG

Rigzone’s latest oil and gas market preview looks at why a recently announced achievement by one Permian Basin operator could mark the ascendancy of U.S. oil and gas companies in the area of carbon offsets.

Read full article here

SpaceX Texas Plans Face Public Scrutiny

Bloomberg highlighted that SpaceX is likely to rely on drilling for natural gas to power its spacecraft but outlined a few hurdles in the way.

Read full article here

Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits

The Biden administration is revoking dozens of invalid drilling permits issued by agency workers, Bloomberg highlighted, adding that the move is likely to further sour relations between the Biden administration and the oil sector.

Read full article here

Keppel Exits Offshore Rig Building Business

Keppel Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Keppel Offshore & Marine will exit the offshore rig building business.

Read full article here

Is Biden Giving the Industry an Opportunity to Shine?

Biden may have given the U.S. oil and gas industry the go-ahead to show just how agile it is, according to one of Rigzone’s regular market-watchers.

Read full article here

Polarcus Terminates All Employees

Polarcus revealed that it will shortly issue notices of termination of employment to all group employees. The development comes after the company announced that its lenders have withdrawn support of ongoing vessel operations.

Read full article here

Texas Fights Biden Policies

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order relating to the protection of Texas’ energy industry from federal overreach.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com