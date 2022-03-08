The Likelihood of a Russian Oil Ban

The EU agreeing to an outright ban on Russian oil is unlikely given its members’ dependence on the fuel.

That’s what Rystad Energy’s senior oil market analyst Louise Dickson said in a statement sent to Rigzone late Monday, adding that the daily operations at many European refineries rely on a Russian crude diet, mainly imports of Urals.

“Italy, the Netherlands, France, Romania, and Poland are some of the largest importers of Russian crudes, and many of these countries have continued to receive deliveries that were fixed before the invasion of Ukraine, fulfilling already completed transactions, as the time lag between orders and loadings is usually in 10 or 25-day intervals,” Dickson said in the statement.

“An outright export ban on Russian crude from Western countries could wipe out as much as four million barrels per day, and participation from China and India would take even more barrels off the market,” Dickson added.

In the statement, the Rystad analyst highlighted that the impact of a U.S. unilateral ban would be minimal, only impacting about 100,000 barrels per day of crude exports from Russia. If the U.S. can encourage Europe to participate in the embargo, however, the continent would be blocking about 3.8 million barrels per day of Russian crude imports, Dickson outlined.

If proposed bans on oil imports from Russia in the U.S. and Europe come to fruition, $150 per barrel is not out of the question, according to a new report from Enverus, which was also sent to Rigzone late Monday.

The report highlighted that increasingly severe sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine are isolating the country from global markets and pushing oil to prices not seen since 2008.

“Sanctions so far have not directly targeted Russia’s energy exports, but they have still been impacted,” Enverus’ Matthew Keillor stated in the report.

“The country exports around seven million barrels per day of oil and oil products, making it one of the largest exporters in the world. Last week, major oil and gas companies - including four supermajors - announced plans to exit their Russian businesses,” he added in the report.

“Traders also reportedly had difficulty in finding buyers for Russia’s benchmark Urals crude despite significant discounts,” Keillor went on to say.

