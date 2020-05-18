The EU Major Upstream Co Best Placed for 2020 Storm
The European major with the upstream business that is best placed to weather 2020 market volatility is Total SA, according to a new study by GlobalData.
The study - which compared the upstream companies of Repsol SA, BP plc, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Eni SpA, Equinor ASA and Total SA – outlined that Total’s upstream business would be the least impacted by Covid-19 and the current oil price volatility. The upstream company was given an impact score of “very low”, which no other upstream company on the list achieved.
Equinor’s upstream business was judged to be the next least impacted, with an impact score of “low”, followed by Eni and Shell which received a joint “average” score, BP, which received an impact rating of “high” and Repsol, which received an impact rating of “very high”.
GlobalData’s impact rating took into account upstream cashflow sensitivity, reliance on pre-FID projects, 2020 capital expenditure cuts, 2020 exposure to the Lower 48, 2019 debt/equity ratio, 2017-2019 reserve replacement ratio and 2019 reserve life.
“Our latest research indicates that Total’s upstream business is well positioned to handle the market volatility and industry disruption this year,” Daniel Rogers, upstream oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, said in a company statement.
“This is due to the company’s limited exposure to the U.S. shale business, strong exploration performance over the recent years and a comparably low debt to equity coming into 2020,” he added.
Rogers went on to say, however, that the entire peer group saw both revenue and debt “deteriorate” coming into 2020 and highlighted that the recent first quarter earnings from Shell and BP saw quarterly year on year revenue decline.
“Further pain is likely to continue into Q2 and we could see revenues dip to multi-year lows for the group,” he added.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- No One Expected Shale Cuts to Happen So Fast
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Total Ditches Ghana Oil Deal With Occidental
- Why Some Asian NOCs are Sticking to Spending Plans
- Seadrill's West Polaris Contract Terminated Early
- Williams Declines to Refile NY Applications for Blocked Pipeline
- Fluor Wins Saudi Petchems Contract
- Oil Contract Expiry to Show If Market Players Learned Lesson
- Shearwater Bags North Sea Seismic Deal with Apache
- Union Launches Campaign to Protect North Sea Jobs
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- ProPetro Loses More Workers in Midland
- Oil Market Recovery Could Be Erratic
- Energy Chief Says US Oil on Its Way Back
- Exxon Unit Extends Tender Offer Again
- US Judge Upholds Keystone XL Ruling
- Energy Worker Survey Finds Remote Preference
- Permian Report Supports View Price Crash Has Passed
- Is Rig Count a Reliable Production Gauge These Days?
- Trump Says Energy Cos Starting to Look Very Good
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- US Rig Count Falls to 465