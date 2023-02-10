The Cost of Shipping Gasoline Is Soaring
The cost of moving gasoline and other fuels on ocean-going tankers is soaring days after sanctions targeting Russia’s petroleum sales.
Daily earnings for relatively tiny tankers delivering refined fuels in the Atlantic ocean have surged about 280% this week, reaching $41,968, according to the latest data from the Baltic Exchange in London. They surged by 58% on Thursday alone, the largest one-day gain since late 2021.
The surge has been spurred in part by a bifurcation of the fleet with some tankers serving Moscow’s interests and others the international market. It highlights a possible flipside of aggressive measures aimed at limiting Russia’s petroleum revenues.
“Russian volumes continue to flow at more or less the same rate and that takes up a lot of ships,” said Lars Bastian Ostereng, an analyst at Arctic Securities. “Ultimately the spike shows demand is pretty good, and the fundamentals are strong.”
As many as 600 vessels have joined a ‘shadow fleet’ of ships helping Russia to keep its petroleum flowing. That in turn is leaving fewer vessels serving other oil exporters and is boosting the cost of freight.
The surge isn’t purely about tankers switching to Russian trade.
The European Union banned Russian fuel imports from Feb. 5. Prior to that, the bloc lifted its purchasing of refined products from elsewhere to ensure plentiful supply, something that displaced some vessels in an already-thinly stretched fleet.
Now as buying picks up elsewhere, rates are spiking. Ships sailing from Europe to West Africa posted their biggest daily gain since figures began being published last year on Thursday.
A switch of some tankers to Russia may be contributing though.
“What we hear is that many vessels suddenly were removed from tonnage lists and drawn towards Russia,” said Eirik Haavaldsen, a shipping analyst at Pareto Securities AS in Oslo. “So suddenly vessel supply was almost gone yesterday.”
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- What Would War-End Mean for Global Oil and Gas?
- Fed Will Be One Of The Leading Oil Price Drivers in 2023
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- Signs of Progress at Freeport LNG
- Oil Prices Have Been in Turbulent Downtrend Since Mid-2022
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- US Oilfield Services Firms Money Policy Could Hinder Industry Growth
- USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts
- Oil Market Is In A State of Flux
- BP Boss Talks Energy Trilemma
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- Eni, Chevron Make Significant Gas Discovery Off Egypt