The Baker Hughes Foundation Donates $150K to Global Food Security

The Baker Hughes Foundation (BHF) has announced a $150,000 grant to five organizations that promote food security in local communities.

The organizations that will receive portions of the grant comprise the Houston Food Bank, the West Texas Food Bank, Community Food Initiatives Northeast (CFINE) in Scotland, Action Homeless in Leicester, England, and Douglas County Backpack Buddies in Nevada.

BHF said the funds will help the organizations provide food and basic services to meet increased demand prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The foundation highlighted that the organizations support communities where Baker Hughes has a large operational presence and where company employees volunteer their time.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and economic environment are stretching food banks and charities to their limits, and they are in need of services and support,” Brian Worrell, the president of the Baker Hughes Foundation and the chief financial officer of Baker Hughes, said in a company statement.

“Food security continues to be a major issue around the world, and our ability to provide these grants is one way we are supporting the tremendous work these organizations are doing to support the community,” Worrell went on to say.

The Baker Hughes Foundation seeks to advance environmental quality, education, health, safety, and wellness around the world by supporting organizations with shared values, demonstrated leadership, evidence of impact, financial soundness, and the capacity to implement initiatives, and evaluate their success, according to Baker Hughes’ website.

Baker Hughes describes itself as an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. It has operations in more than 120 countries.

As of May 21, 10:48am CEST, there have been more than 165 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally, with over 3.4 million deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). As of May 20, there have been more than 1.4 billion vaccine doses administered globally, WHOs latest data shows.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com