(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)

In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers look at the 800lb gorilla that’s spooking investors, Iran nuclear negotiations, oil hitting $100 for the first time since 2014 and more. Read on for more detail.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Frederick J. Lawrence, Conference Speaker and ex-Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) Chief Economist: Geopolitics continues to dominate the overall equity market and heightened sensitivity of energy markets. As the snow and mud thaws, escalatory tension on the Russia-Ukraine border continues both on the ground and in various diplomatic channels. This continues to be the 800lb gorilla that spooks investors and weighs on commodity prices, especially natural gas and oil. A key oil benchmark (dated Brent) broke the $100 barrier on Wednesday according to S&P Global Platts and natural gas has been working its way back into the mid-$4 range (with geopolitics matched by colder weather in some key national and international consuming regions). Market tightness continues from the top to the bottom of the key product complex and we see continued price strength for all fuel types in the spectrum. Low inventories and weather become increasingly important to watch as the Northern Hemisphere pushes through winter’s shoulder. The global consumption watch includes many stress points including fuel for transportation, heating and manufacturing and what actual spare capacity remains in production, refining, regasification and fuel-switching. It is very hard to be a bear in this market. With higher prices for oil and natural gas, it will be important to watch the ongoing earnings of some of the largest producers to see how their capex discipline holds given supportive economic (and political) signals for growth.

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at investing.com: The on-off-and-on-again Russia-Ukraine tensions have dominated trading across markets this week, and nowhere has the action been more thick than in oil and stocks. The crude trade was probably the more vexed of the two, given the direct implications to already-tight energy supplies if U.S. sanctions were to be piled on Moscow. Since last Friday’s headline that Moscow was ready to attack Ukraine (which hasn't happened yet, of course), the conflict has provided enough surprises to deny most oil traders even a moment of sleep during their day and is probably keeping them awake at nights too, especially if they have positions on. As if those weren’t enough, at the time of writing, Iran appeared to be finally on the way to liberating its oil from claws of U.S. sanctions, though a deal has yet to be signed by the parties concerned - with many ‘I’s that need to be dotted and ‘T’s that need to be crossed first on a contentious Western draft that will require oodles of patience from Tehran.

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Political tensions drove crude prices during the week. News and rumors on Russian troop movements near the Ukraine border and potential U.S. and NATO responses were often at odds with updates on discussions regarding a nuclear agreement with Iran and the resulting easing of sanctions including international crude oil sales. The impact of these exogenous factors on front-month prices was apparent as time spreads remain at elevate levels, with April WTI contracts over $10 per barrel above December deliveries as of this writing. The underlying fundamentals remain constructive for commodity prices, but world events are likely to maintain meaningful influences on prices and volatility for the time being.

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Crude oil’s near two-month rally picked-up more steam this week with prices reaching new, eight-year highs as traders watched the crisis on the Ukrainian border and as a weekly inventory report showed further declines in refined products. Global supplies of oil have been tight and unable to keep up with demand for several months now, leading prices into the $90s this month. But the expected Russian invasion of Ukraine added a ‘fear factor’ jump of about $4 per barrel early week. WTI crested at $95.80 per barrel while Brent stopped just short of $96.80 per barrel. Statements from Russia, indicating troops at the Ukraine border were just part of a training exercise and would be withdrawn, caused a retracement of the run-up. Uncertainty regarding this situation remains and the market will be reluctant to move lower until this is settled. A bullish inventory report underpinned the continuing supply-side concerns. Meanwhile, the only major bearish news came from Iran’s statement that progress was, in fact, being made in the nuclear agreement talks. A successful resolution of that conflict could result in the release of more Iranian barrels into the global marketplace. Despite pleas coming from the Biden Administration, Saudi Arabia is sticking to its agreement with Russia and others in the OPEC+ group to hold the line on output as planned. Both grades of oil are poised for the ninth weekly price gain. In the physical, cash market, Dated Brent hit $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014.

This week’s EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report indicated that commercial crude inventory unexpectedly rose 1.1 million barrels to 411.5 million barrels total and is now down to 10 percent below the average for this time of year. The API reported that inventories decreased 1.1 million barrels while WSJ analysts called for a drop of 600,000 barrels. Refinery utilization was lower at 85.3 percent. Total motor gasoline inventories fell by 1.3 million barrels and are back to three percent below the five-average for this time of year. Distillate inventories decreased 1.6 million barrels, holding at 19 percent below the five-year average. Crude oil stocks at the key Cushing, OK. hub fell 1.9 million barrels to 25.8 million barrels, or 34 percent of available capacity and the lowest level since 2018. The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve had a draw of 2.7 million barrels leading to a total of 585 million barrels. U.S. oil production was stable at 11.6 million barrels per day vs. 10.8 million barrels per day at this time last year. U.S. inventories of crude and fuel, including the SPR, continue to sit at eight-year low levels. The U.S. oil and gas rig count rose 22 last week, the highest weekly gain since before the pandemic.

U.S. retail gasoline prices hit an average of $3.51/gallon this week, the first time to exceed $3.50 since 2014. Meanwhile, California saw an all-time record high of $4.72/gallon. All three major U.S. stock indices are down on the week on perceived geopolitical risks. The U.S. dollar is also lower but providing no support for crude.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Krishnan: The typical surprise was a headline screaming that Russia has moved into an attack position on Ukraine, followed by one minutes later disputing the first or saying that Russian troops have actually moved back from where they were previously. And vice versa. In Iran’s case, the surprise was that Tehran is still at the table talking, without scooting after the second week to continue with contraband oil sales right under President Biden’s nose.

Lawrence: In a geopolitical tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears, the U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations seem to have reached the ‘very final stages’. The timing is particularly interesting. Resurrecting the 2015 deal regarding Iran’s nuclear activities would have the potential effect of adding between 1-1.3 million barrels per day of oil to the global market. The resolution of this situation could help relieve some of the initial supply stress caused by another Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, it should be noted that OPEC+ has missed its production growth targets for six months in a row and this sustained under-delivery has played a major role in the current low state of global inventories. Key products, such as diesel and gasoline, are suffering from acute shortages and this has major repercussions for a broad swath of businesses and critical consumers. It is also changing political vectors. The process of adding additional oil supply would likely be easier than replacing displaced natural gas given the key role that Ukraine gas transit plays in regard to European consumers and the capacity limits regarding LNG in the near-term. In 2020, Europe imported around 168 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia via pipeline and another 17 billion cubic meters via LNG. This represented around 40 percent of their total natural gas imports. In comparison, Europe imported 26 billion cubic meters of LNG from the U.S. in 2020 which represented 22 percent of their imports. Over the past year, flows from Gazprom have been reduced in order to try and gain more political leverage for Nordstream 2. Nord Stream 2 remains non-operating and will not be a near-term factor given various political and operational impediments. The delay of this 55 billion cubic meters is timely for a very vulnerable Europe which has prioritized tough, climate-focused energy priorities over the past decades.

Donnel: Rapidly increasing inflation rates and supply chain dislocations continue to permeate economic discussions across all industries, but U.S. oil and product demand is still rising despite these typically negative influences. The weekly update from the EIA on the volumes of product supplied, which is a reasonable proxy for overall demand, hit an all-time high on a rolling four-week basis this week. These trends are surprising given that airline passenger counts still remain approximately 25-30 percent below pre-pandemic levels and that some demand destruction could be expected to kick in with pump prices well north of $3 per gallon. Again, more indications that supply and demand fundamentals point towards sustained high commodity prices moving forward.

Seng: The Omicron variant and any possible related demand destruction wasn't a consideration this week. The overall situation seems to be vastly improved and geopolitical tensions were front-and-center on the minds of traders.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com