The 2020 Downstream Countdown: The Final Five

Topics in this final segment of Rigzone’s review of the top 20 downstream-focused articles for the past year run the gamut from a multibillion-dollar contract award to U.S. refinery shutdowns. Read on for more details.

5. $3.7B Refinery Contract Goes to Samsung and TR (Jan. 13)

A joint venture of Samsung Engineering and Tecnicas Reunidas (TR) won a $3.7 billion contract from Sonatrach, Algeria’s national oil company, for a new refinery in the North African country. The contract calls on Samsung and TR to provide engineering, procurement, construction and project management for Sonatrach’s grassroots Hassi Messaoud refinery project. According to Sonatrach, the deep-conversion facility will meet internal demand and generate export volumes.

4. Shell Planning Voluntary Job Losses (May 21)

Bloomberg reported that Shell will use measures such as voluntary severance for staff to bolster its finances. The company has already cut spending.

3. The Big Oil Turnaround (June 22)

This Bloomberg article includes two words that have been virtually absent from Rigzone’s coverage of the oil and gas industry in recent months: “bull market.” Quoting a top oil trader at Trafigura, the news agency noted the physical crude market is strong as a result of collaboration on output cuts among the OPEC+ alliance as well as a rebound in economic activity. The report also presented a view among traders that, though $50 Brent this year might be too optimistic, expectations are even lower that the price will return to the sub-$16 level it reached in April.

2. US Suspends Oil Sale (March 11)

Given global oil market turbulence, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) decided to suspend a planned sale of crude oil from the national Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). A DOE spokesperson explained that the sale had been intended to fund upgrades and maintenance at SPR facilities. However, the agency representative noted that now is a less-than-optimal time to sell up to 12 million barrels of SPR crude.

1. Some US Oil Refineries May Be About to Shut (April 9)

Reducing utilization rates may be a sufficient approach for addressing lower fuels demand for some refineries, but others may require the more drastic step of shutting down. Citing an unnamed source, this Bloomberg article reports that Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) might shut down its refinery in Gallup, N.M., next week – the first U.S. facility to take that step. Bloomberg pointed out that Gallup likely would not be the only refinery to idle as cutting run rates while fuels accumulate in their storage tanks.

Note that Rigzone’s 2020 Downstream Countdown list the year’s 20 most popular downstream-related articles as of Dec. 6.

