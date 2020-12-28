The 2020 Downstream Countdown: 20 to 16

Here’s a recap of the top downstream-related articles on Rigzone since Jan. 1, 2020, starting with numbers 20 through 16.

20. Oil’s 60 Percent Crash Is the Tip of an Iceberg (March 25)

The recent sharp plunge in oil prices has inflicted significant pain on the upstream oil industry, but refiners are also reeling from the dramatic decrease in fuel consumption, according to this article from Bloomberg. The news agency revealed that analysts foresee more pain in the coming weeks as refiners cut their run rates and the oil market – having flipped to a “contango” situation in which traders stock up on cheap crude – grapples with a tighter physical storage environment.

19. The Next Normal for Oil and Gas Is Unfolding (April 24)

As certain longstanding assumptions in the oil and gas market go by the wayside, at least temporarily, there is much interest in emerging trends to watch in the second quarter of 2020 and beyond. This article presents trends the consultancy EY believes could materialize in a “next normal” for oil and gas. Focus areas include production discipline among members of the OPEC+ alliance, where to ship cargos of crude oil and liquefied natural gas and refining’s status as a safe haven in the market.

18. ADNOC Awards $245MM in Contracts (Sept. 10)

ADNOC Onshore awarded two contracts worth a total of 899.9 million UAE dirhams (US$245 million) to upgrade two main oil lines and terminal crude receiving facilities. The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract went to China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co. Ltd – Abu Dhabi and Target Engineering Construction Co. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) pointed the EPC contracts will raise the main oil lines’ capacity and upgrade the Jebel Dhanna Terminal to receive more crude oil for delivery to its Ruwais Refinery West project.

17. McDermott Bags Large Refinery Contract (July 15)

One of the most popular articles among Rigzone’s downstream readers this week was this report about a contract McDermott International Ltd. won for a modular refinery in Nigeria. Valued from $50 million to $250 million, the contract from Azikel Petroleum Ltd. calls on McDermott to providing engineering and design for a modular hydro-skimming refinery. McDermott offices in Texas and Mexico will work on the project. According to Azikel’s website, the greenfield refinery will be built in Nigeria’s Bayelsa state and will primarily produce gasoline, diesel, kerosene, aviation fuel and liquefied petroleum gas. The firm also noted the Niger Delta facility will be the country’s first private hydroskimming refinery.

16. Oil Price Situation Could Change Soon (Aug. 24)

In this staff-written article, regular Rigzone commentators discuss their expectations for oil market pricing conditions. Specifically, the market-watchers predicted changes in prices of oil futures and spot contracts.

Note that Rigzone’s 2020 Downstream Countdown lists the year’s 20 most popular downstream-related articles as of Dec. 6. Keep watching Rigzone for a review of the remaining 15 articles.

