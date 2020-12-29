The 2020 Downstream Countdown: 15 to 11

This installment of Rigzone’s recap of the year’s top downstream-related articles starts with an event tied to a threat that maritime workers face. Keep reading to review articles 15 through 11.

15. Crew Kidnapped from Oil Tanker (Feb. 21)

Reporting indicated that the Alpine Penelope crude oil tanker had been attacked while in transit towards Lagos, resulting in the kidnap of nine personnel, Dryad Global revealed on its website. The identities of the kidnapped crew remain unknown, although Dryad highlighted that the vessel is known to have a crew of 24 personnel, consisting of Georgians, Filipino and Ukrainian nationals.

14. McDermott Expects to Keep Paying Wages and Benefits (Jan. 22)

McDermott confirmed that all of its businesses are expected to continue to operate as normal for the duration of its recently announced restructuring. The company said it expects to continue to pay employee wages and health and welfare benefits, and to pay all suppliers in full. McDermott added that all customer projects are expected to continue uninterrupted on a global basis.

13. Shell to Close Gulf Coast Refinery (Nov. 6)

As it continues to seek a buyer for the 53-year-old facility, Shell has revealed plans to begin shutting its Convent refinery near New Orleans, Bloomberg reports in this article. Shell’s decision to close the refinery, which employs approximately 675 people, aligns with the company’s strategy to reduce its downstream facility portfolio from 14 to six. Sites that survive the downsizing will comprise integrated refineries and chemical plants, Bloomberg pointed out. The news service added that companies joining Shell in reducing their respective refining footprints include Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66.

12. Trump Urged to Embargo Saudi and Russian Oil (March 20)

Citing the destructive effect that Saudi Arabia and Russia’s oil price war has had on the U.S. oil industry, one of North Dakota’s two Republican senators urged President Trump to exercise powers under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to embargo crude produced in those countries and elsewhere within the OPEC cartel. U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer was also one of a dozen senators who had recently urged Saudi Arabia’s crown prince to take steps ease anxiety in the global oil market.

11. Canada Is First Price-War Casualty (March 19)

With its oil sands in Alberta, Canada boasts one of the world’s largest crude oil reserves. However, recovering crude that can be processed from the heavy bitumen and pipeline capacity constraints between Western Canada and refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast have kept oil sands producers at an oil market disadvantage in recent years. Now, with the Saudi-Russia oil price war raging and coronavirus-induced demand destruction, the situation has become even more precarious for Canada’s oil sector, this article from Bloomberg reports.

