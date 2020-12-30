The 2020 Downstream Countdown: 10 to 6

In this installment of Rigzone’s 2020 downstream countdown, common themes include conflict and contraction.

10. When Will the Oil War End? (March 18)

Many heady questions no doubt are on people’s minds these days. When will researchers develop an effective vaccine against the coronavirus? When will oil prices go back up high enough to help the industry recover? When will Saudi Arabia and Russia work out a production deal to help stabilize the global oil market? The latter question applies to the title of the above Bloomberg article, which cites previous Saudi Arabia-led price wars as evidence to suggest the fallout from the current dispute might be particularly painful.

9. Oil Crashes 31 Percent After Price War Erupts (March 9)

After Russia, Saudi Arabia and others in the OPEC+ alliance failed last Friday to extend production curbs to help stabilize the global oil market, oil prices plummeted Monday. One prominent market-watcher interviewed in this Bloomberg article said the fractured oil producers’ group “‘surprised the market by engaging in a price war to gain market share.’” In addition, the article points out that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned that prices could approach the $20-mark.

8. ExxonMobil Shelves 2020 Bonuses (Dec. 1)

Having sustained a string of quarterly losses, industry titan Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) has suspended employee bonuses this year, Bloomberg reported this week. The news service stated the company revealed the decision in a regulatory filing. It also noted that several high-level company executives will still receive restricted stock awards that would have been worth $37.5 million in 2019, adding that XOM shares have fallen nearly 40 percent since then.

7. Oil Plunges Below Zero for First Time Ever (April 20)

History was made this week as the price of crude oil – specifically the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark – crossed into negative territory for the first time ever. The exceptional decline in the WTI reflected how oversupplied the U.S. oil market as refiners reject barrels of crude and available capacity at oil storage facilities dwindles. As this Bloomberg article points out, part of the reason for the price freefall was the pending expiration of the May futures contract as traders sought to avoid taking physical delivery of crude.

6. Shell Puts Two US Refineries Up for Sale (March 9)

Shell is re-shaping its worldwide portfolio of oil refineries. In conjunction with that initiative, subsidiary Equilon Enterprises LLC, doing business as Shell Oil Products U.S., has decided to put a pair of U.S. refineries – one in Alabama and another in Washington State – on the market. The Mobile, Ala., refinery boasts approximately 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) of processing capacity. Meanwhile, the Puget Sound Refinery near Anacortes, Wash., can process roughly 149,000 bpd of crude. Shell also reported that it will continue to operate the facilities if the marketing process is unsuccessful.

Note that Rigzone’s 2020 Downstream Countdown lists the year’s 20 most popular downstream-related articles as of Dec. 6. Keep watching Rigzone for a review of the remaining 5 articles.

