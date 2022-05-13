SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

The $12.5B Pemex Dos Bocas Refinery Just Got More Expensive

by Bloomberg
|
Amy Stillman
|
Friday, May 13, 2022
submit to reddit
email print
The $12.5B Pemex Dos Bocas Refinery Just Got More Expensive
The plant has been beset with delays and ballooning costs since it was announced.

Petroleos Mexicanos’ beleaguered mega-refinery project in Dos Bocas is running at least $4.7 billion over budget with just months to go before its grand opening. 

Pemex, as the state-owned oil company is known, has budgeted $12.5 billion for the project through the end of 2022, and is expected to spend at least another $2 billion this year, according to company filings and a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. 

That raises the total project cost to $14.5 billion, sharply higher than the $9.8 billion estimated by Energy Minister Rocio Nahle in April.

The 340,000-barrel-a-day Dos Bocas plant -- the crown jewel of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s nationalist goal of energy independence -- has been beset with delays and ballooning costs since it was announced. 

Bloomberg reported in January that the project was running significantly over-budget and could fail to produce a single gallon of gasoline in 2022.

Pemex is expected to hold a board meeting to discuss the Dos Bocas project soon, according to the person.

A Pemex spokesperson and Finance Ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

--With assistance from Max de Haldevang.


submit to reddit
email print

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.


Most Popular Articles