Thayer Takes On CFO Role at Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG reported Thursday that it has hired Jonathan (Jack) Thayer as its chief financial officer.

“We are delighted to welcome Jack to our experienced leadership team,” commented Venture Global Co-CEOs Bob Pender and Mike Sabel in a joint statement emailed to Rigzone. “He has an outstanding record of accomplishment as chief financial officer at two Fortune 500 energy companies, and we are confident in his ability to lead the company’s finance organization as we grow our low-cost LNG business.”

Thayer, who has held finance leadership roles for more than 15 years, previously served as CFO of the Exelon Corp. as well as Constellation Energy Group, Inc., Venture Global stated. The LNG export facility developer added that Thayer has held investment banking roles at SBC Warburg and Deutsche Bank Securities. Moreover, it stated that he most recently served as vice chairman, corporate operations and CFO at Woodward, Inc.

“I am excited about joining Venture Global LNG and contributing to its future, as Venture Global expands its presence in the LNG industry during an important period of transition for international energy markets,” remarked Thayer.

Venture Global is currently constructing or developing 50 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG production capacity via three projects in Louisiana. Construction is underway at the 10-mtpa Calcasieu Pass facility in the southwestern corner of the state. South of New Orleans, the firm noted that construction should begin this year on the 20-mtpa Plaquemines LNG project on the Mississippi River. Moreover, it is developing the 20-mtpa Delta LNG facility adjacent to Plaquemines LNG.

In recent months, Venture Global has reported significant construction milestones at the Calcasieu Pass LNG site. The company has projected that the complex will begin commercial operations in the fall of 2022.

