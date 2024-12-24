Thailand's PTTEP to Invest $21.25 Billion in 2025 to 2029

State-run PTTEP expects to spend $5.3 billion in capital next year mainly on projects supporting domestic energy security, part of a $21.25 billion plan over the next five years that includes investment in energy transition.

Thailand’s state-run PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd. (PTTEP) expects to spend $5.3 billion in capital next year mainly on projects supporting domestic energy security, part of a $21.2 billion plan over the next five years that includes investment in energy transition.

PTTEP expects 507,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day in petroleum sales volumes next year.

PTTEP told the local stock exchange the 2025 plan has three strategies: “drive, decarbonize and diversify”.

“These strategies aim to drive and enhance the value of core E&P [exploration and production] business, while working toward the goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050”, it said. The target covers to Scope 1 and 2 emissions from operated assets.

“Our 2025 investment plan remains focused on ensuring energy security for Thailand, while also strengthening and expanding investments in E&P business abroad to foster long-term sustainable growth”, PTTEP added.

As part of the plan the company has allotted $3.68 billion to maximize production in block G1/61, block G2/61, block S1, the Arthit field and Contract 4 in Thailand; the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area; Myanmar’s Yadana and Zawtika gas fields; and producing projects in Malaysia and Oman.

The 2025 plan also involves “accelerating the activities of key projects currently under the development phase, including the Ghasha Concession, Abu Dhabi Offshore 2, Mozambique Area 1 Projects, and Malaysia Greenfields, such as Malaysia SK405B, Malaysia SK417 and Malaysia SK438 Projects, to meet planned production start-up timelines”, the regulatory filing stated. These assets have been budgeted $1.46 billion.

Additionally PTTEP has allocated $127 million for exploration and appraisal drilling in Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar.

The company added, “PTTEP is prioritizing the sustainable growth of its business during the global energy transition”.

“As part of this effort, the company has started expanding into the new businesses, allocating a provisional budget of USD 1,747 million for 5-year period (2025-2029), on top of the previously announced budget”, it said.

“This is to support investment opportunities in offshore wind, Carbon Capture and Storage as a Service, hydrogen, and corporate venture capital, while ensuring the company’s readiness to thrive during the energy transition and its goal of becoming a low-carbon organization in the future”.

