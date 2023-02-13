TGS-CGG Pairing Gets Balder And Ringhorne OBD Seismic Job

TGS and CGG have been hired to complete a dense ocean bottom note seismic survey in the Balder and Ringhorne areas of the NCS.

TGS and CGG have been contracted to jointly complete the acquisition and imaging of a dense ocean bottom node (OBN) multi-client seismic survey in the Balder and Ringhorne areas of the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The Heimdal Terrace OBN survey, located directly north of the Utsira OBN survey in the North Sea, will span an additional 193 square mile area under receivers (AUR) to increase the contiguous multi-client OBN coverage in the region to 1,459 square miles AUR. The survey area covers a mature part of the North Sea, including the Balder and Ringhorne fields, the Iving/Evra and Enniberg discoveries, and surrounding infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) areas for potential tiebacks to existing infrastructure.

TGS will be the operator throughout the acquisition phase, while CGG will apply its proprietary OBN processing and imaging technology, including time-lag full-waveform inversion, to create a high-quality 3D volume that will enhance the resolution and structural definition of the complex geology and reservoirs in the region.

"With this latest OBN survey, we continue our ongoing commitment to support our customers with the data they need to maximize the longevity of their production activities and discover new hydrocarbon reserves in mature areas. This acquisition project will further cement our leading position in delivering high-quality, multi-client OBN data to the industry," Kristian Johansen, Chief Executive Officer at TGS, commented.

“CGG is pleased to partner with TGS to deliver this new OBN survey to meet strong industry demand for high-definition seismic data in this region. Clients continue to recognize the value of our advanced OBN imaging technology and expertise and the resulting data will support continued exploration and development in this mature, and very prolific part of NCS,” Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said.

The acquisition, under the industry funded project, will commence in April 2023, with final processed deliverables to be completed by the end of the second quarter 2024.

