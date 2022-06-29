TGS To Reprocess Greater Catcher Area Seismic

TGS has announced a new seismic reprocessing project designed to secure exploration success in the Western Margins of the Central North Sea.

Global provider of energy data and intelligence TGS has announced a new seismic reprocessing project designed to secure exploration success in the Western Margins of the Central North Sea.

This project will see the reprocessing of 1,350 square miles of data in the Greater Catcher Area covering quads 21, 28, and 29 of the North Sea on the margins of the UK Central Graben.

Acquired in 2011 and 2012, the original data will be reprocessed through a fully comprehensive broadband PSTM processing flow, focused on maintaining the AVO character of the data to allow for an inversion-based Quantitative Interpretation workflow to follow.

Highlights of the flow include TGS' leading inversion-based deghosting technique, comprehensive shallow water demultiple routines, and a high-fidelity migration algorithm to provide the robust AVO-compliant regional benchmark dataset for the innovative interpretation and Inversion workflow.

This newly enhanced data and interpretative QI output, combined with TGS' existing seismic coverage in the area, will augment understanding of the subsurface. This insight will enable the targeting of prolific Tay sandstone reservoirs with a view to future development in an area with excellent prospectivity and Infrastructure-Led Exploration opportunities.

“TGS is excited to embark on this project supporting the future success of new field development and infrastructure-led exploration in this region. Our inversion-led processing and interpretation efforts are designed to solve the challenges of this mature region and maximize opportunities for our clients,” Will Ashby, Executive Vice President for the Eastern Hemisphere at TGS, said.

It is worth noting that this latest TGS seismic reprocessing project is supported by the industry.

