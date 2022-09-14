TGS Tagged For 3D Seismic Survey Off North West Australia

TGS has been tasked with completing the Capreolus Phase 2 3D seismic survey in the Carnavron Basin, Australia.

Energy data and intelligence provider, TGS, has been tasked with the Capreolus Phase 2 3D seismic survey in the Carnarvon Basin on the Australian North West Shelf. This survey is adjacent to the Capreolus Phase 1 survey acquired in 2015 by Polarcus and purchased by TGS in 2018.

Capreolus Phase 2 will comprise 1,700 square miles of multi-client seismic data located in the Beagle Sub-Basin, an underexplored area on Australia's North West Shelf. This area has undergone renewed exploration interest since the discovery of light oil at Dorado and, more recently, the Pavo discovery in the adjacent Bedout Sub-Basin.

"TGS has been active in Australia since 1998 with an extensive seismic and well database that is continually enhanced to meet the exploration needs of the region. Australia presents attractive investment opportunities with abundant energy resources for exploration and development. The key to ongoing success in Australia is high-quality modern seismic data to boost subsurface insight, and the Capreolus Phase 2 survey will deliver on this," CEO at TGS, Kristian Johansen, said.

The PXGEO 2 vessel will mobilize for the survey in December 2022, and the acquisition is scheduled to be completed in March 2023, with final processing deliverables anticipated in the first quarter of 2024.

The job in Australia follows the award of Amendment Phase II, a continuation of its ultra-long offset ocean-bottom node (OBN) acquisition in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. This project extends the first phase of the survey that was acquired to the east in 2018.

The 151 OCS block survey will begin in December 2022 and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2023. The data acquisition will be conducted by Magseis Fairfield as a contractor to TGS.

