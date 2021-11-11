TGS Starts Suriname 3D Phase 1

The survey is adjacent to Block 58, which is described as 'prolific' by TGS.

TGS, acting as the marketing and licensing lead in a consortium with CGG and BGP, has announced that the acquisition for Phase 1 of the Suriname 3D project has commenced.

The survey is adjacent to Block 58, which is described as “prolific” by TGS. It will cover the up-dip portions of the same Upper Cretaceous channel systems proven successful recently, the company noted.

Phase 1 includes 4,247 square miles of new 3D seismic data acquisition and 1,158 square miles of 3D seismic data reprocessing, TGS highlighted, adding that the acquisition will be undertaken by the BGP Prospector. CGG will process all of the multi-client data in its Houston subsurface imaging center using a high-end depth imaging workflow, TGS confirmed.

Early products will be available from April 2022 with final TTI Kirchhoff PSDM products ready from November 2022, TGS noted. The project is supported by industry funding.

Last month, TGS, in a consortium with CGG and BGP, announced the signature of a multi-client agreement with Staatsolie, a state-owned company in the Republic of Suriname. The agreement allows the consortium to acquire, promote and license multi-client seismic programs, including new 3D acquisition and legacy data reprocessing, in the shallow water acreage offshore Suriname, TGS noted in a company statement at the time.

In October’s statement, TGS highlighted that Suriname’s shallow offshore acreage includes three blocks recently awarded, and current open acreage slated to be offered in a competitive bid round for 2023. The company said new seismic data from the consortium’s multi-client programs will be instrumental in accurately delineating the prospectivity and potential of this underexplored area.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and Oslo, Norway, TGS provides data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector, its website highlights. CGG describes itself as a global geoscience technology leader providing a comprehensive range of data, products and services that enable its clients to responsibly solve the world’s most complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. BGP describes itself as a worldwide leading geophysical solution provider offering a comprehensive range of leading-edge geophysical products and quality services to the oil and gas industry.

