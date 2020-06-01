TGS Starts Seismic Project Offshore Europe
In conjunction with last month’s announcement that TGS would undertake a new Atlantic Margin seismic survey, the company has commenced acquisition of its Atlantic Margin 20 (AM20) 3D multi-client seismic project offshore north-west Europe.
The survey covers the latest APA19 awards in the Norwegian Sea and extends West into open acreage. The AM20 5,600-square kilometer survey will be undertaken over a three-month period during the summer season and will be acquired by the Polarcus Adira. The vessel has an acquisition specification of 12 streamers and five sources, fully optimized for high lateral resolution recording, and with two 11-kilometer streamers for full waveform inversion.
TGS expects fast-track data to be available in Q4 2020, with final PSTM product delivery by Q3 2021 and final PSDM product delivery in April 2022.
“The challenging market caused by a combination of COVID-19 and temporary over-supply of oil, points client interest to areas with regular licensing rounds, proven petroleum systems and existing infrastructure,” Kristian Johansen, CEO, said in a written statement. “With access to our latest AM20 data, companies will be able to confidently make their exploration decisions relating to the 2020 Norwegian Awards in pre-defined aMelbreas, thereby keeping activity levels up on the Norwegian Shelf.”
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
