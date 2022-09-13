TGS Starts Amendment Phase II In U.S. Gulf Of Mexico
Energy data and intelligence provider, TGS, will continue its ultra-long offset ocean-bottom node (OBN) acquisition in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The Amendment Phase II extends the first phase of the survey that was acquired to the east in 2018.
The 151 OCS block survey will begin in December 2022 and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2023, the company said in its statement. Key to this project is the uplift this data will bring to full-waveform inversion (FWI) velocity model building. The results from this data following processing are expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. On completion of this project, TGS will have built a library of over 550 OCS blocks of ultra-long off-set data in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico over the past four years.
“Following the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, there is a clear roadmap for future license rounds and increased activity in the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, TGS feels this is an ideal time to continue investing in ultra-long offset node data to support industry needs in this highly prospective area,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.
Magseis Fairfield will conduct the data acquisition as a contractor to TGS. The project is supported by industry funding.
Amendment Phase 1 was acquired in water depths of up to 2,070 meters and covers 118 OCS blocks (2,765 square kilometers). It is the first project to utilize Dynamic Matching Full-Waveform Inversion (DM-FWI) from TGS for a high-resolution velocity-model update, which focuses on solving kinematic difference between input data and synthetic data.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
