TGS Scores 3D Seismic Survey Job In Canadian Montney Basin

TGS has been hired to complete the Swanson 3D seismic survey within the Montney Basin of Northeast British Columbia, Canada.

TGS is set to complete the Swanson 3D, a new onshore multi-client 3D seismic survey within the Montney Basin of Northeast British Columbia, Canada, adding over 38.6 square miles of high-quality seismic data.

Phase IV of TGS’ low-impact source testing will be applied throughout the project, reinforcing the company’s commitment to dramatically lowering environmental footprints throughout seismic acquisition projects. Through cooperation with the area’s stakeholders and several First Nation Communities, the pre-planning for Swanson 3D is well underway. Fuel emissions recording, reduced line widths, no-cut areas, and low-impact source methods will be prevalent throughout the project.

“The Swanson 3D project is another great addition to TGS’ high-quality seismic data coverage in the Montney Basin, further expanding our extensive library onshore Canada. From seismic to well log and interpretation datasets, combined with our commitment to sustainable operations, we are uniquely positioned to help our customers gain subsurface insight and provide significant benefits to their exploration and production efforts,” Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented.

The acquisition will commence in the fourth quarter of 2022, with data delivery expected in May 2023.

The Swanson 3D project coincided with the announcement by TGS, CGG, and PGS that Schlumberger has become a part of Versal, increasing its coverage of the vast majority of the world’s multi-client seismic data.

Versal was created by PGS, TGS, and CGG in 2020 and launched in 2021 to provide a vendor-neutral, single point of access to the largest multi-client data libraries with enhanced efficiency and usability.

Versal is a unified, independent, secure, cloud-based multi-client seismic data ecosystem where energy companies can easily access all their data and entitlements in one place via a single log-in. Versal allows E&P teams to capitalize on their interpretation and analysis workflows for subsurface projects by leveraging a seamless licensed data experience that takes minutes rather than days, enabling maximum efficiency and opportunity generation.

“What makes Versal unique is that it’s customer-centric to ensure that E&P teams have access to the most accurate information, all in one place, to make the best exploration decisions. And by adding Schlumberger’s multi-client data library to Versal, we’re now able to offer the industry a robust and collaborative solution to explore and evaluate virtually all global multi-client data. We look forward to our continued partnership with CGG, PGS, and Schlumberger as we evolve this ecosystem,” says Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Digital Energy Solutions at TGS.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com