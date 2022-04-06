TGS Reprocessing 36 3D Seismic Surveys From The Malay Basin

TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, started a new 3D reprocessing project offshore Malaysia, covering 6,550 square miles area in the first stage, integrating existing 3D seismic data offshore Peninsular Malaysia.

Thirty-six 3D seismic surveys of varying vintages covering a key part of the Malay Basin will be processed through a high-end comprehensive broadband workflow by TGS' consortium partner DownUnder GeoSolutions (DUG) in their Kuala Lumpur processing center.

The workflow, which includes FWI, Q-Migration, and Q-Tomo, will create a single contiguous 3D volume and represents the only way oil and gas companies can access a modern regional scale dataset to evaluate the Malay Basin.

This new dataset will allow for improved play mapping and structural understanding, identification of new exploration and CCS opportunities, and re-valuation of reserve estimates in late-life assets.

This initial phase is part of a multi-year basin revitalization initiative awarded by Petronas. Stage 1 notably includes acreage in the 2022 Malaysia Bid Round, such as the exploration block of PM428 and the Abu Cluster identified as a late-life asset prime for re-evaluation, and numerous other oil and gas clusters tied regionally for the first time in modern processed 3D seismic data.

"This is our fifth reprocessing project announced in Asia Pacific in Q1 2022, demonstrating the demand for modern data to help address the acute energy supply challenge in this region. In addition to the Peninsular Malaysia Regional 3D Seismic Reprocessing, TGS, as part of the Sarawak Multi-Client consortium, is actively acquiring 3D seismic data offshore Sarawak and is committed to supporting Petronas and other E&P companies across Malaysia," said Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.

TGS anticipates that the results of this project will encourage renewed exploration interest in the Malay Basin, enabling project expansion with further stages up to a total potential project area of over 15,450 square miles.

The project is supported by industry funding. Final time and depth migrated products are expected during the second and third quarters of 2023, although interim products will be available earlier.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com