TGS Provides Update on Gulf of Mexico OBN Acquisition
TGS has announced the continuation of it and WesternGeco’s ultra-long offset ocean-bottom node (OBN) acquisition in Green Canyon, which is situated in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
The 168 OCS block survey began in August 2021 and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2022, TGS noted. The project, which is supported by industry funding, extends the engagement phase 1 survey acquired to the north in 2020, TGS highlighted. Results from the project are expected in mid-2022.
“Starting with Amendment Phase 1 in 2019, TGS and WesternGeco have been at the forefront of ultra-long offset OBN acquisition in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico,” Kristian Johansen, the chief executive officer at TGS, said in a company statement.
“The success of the previous projects drives us to continue providing this step-change in image quality to our clients over this highly prospective area,” Johansen added in the statement.
TGS outlined that it is in a strategic collaboration with WesternGeco, in relation to the OBN project. WesternGeco, which is the geophysical services product line of Schlumberger, is conducting data processing and imaging, TGS highlighted.
In November last year, TGS announced the launch of a new CO2 Storage Atlas covering the southern U.S., in collaboration with consultancy firm Canadian Discovery Ltd. TGS noted that the CO2 Storage Atlas, Southern U.S. Edition, is a subsurface classification dataset designed as a prospecting and technical assessment tool for potential carbon dioxide storage and enhanced oil recovery potential in depleted reservoirs.
Back in June, TGS announced the Sophies Resolve Refocus 3D, which it described as an OBC and NAZ imaging program in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The program includes approximately 2,384 square miles of reprocessed 3D seismic data to provide a high-quality regional product, helping exploration and production further explore new and existing plays in this area, TGS noted.
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector, according to its website. The company has its operational headquarters in Houston, Texas, and its corporate headquarters in Oslo, Norway. The business was founded in Houston in 1981.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
