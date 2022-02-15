TGS Provides Access To Data From 6,500 Brazilian Offshore Wells
Scientific data and intelligence provider, TGS, has unlocked access to derivative standardized well data from around 6,500 wells in Brazil's offshore basins. The company informed it will license and deliver the data to clients through its cloud-based R360 Platform.
TGS-enhanced data will include standardized digital logs (LAS, LAS+, Mud LAS, Lith LAS), validated well headers, quality-controlled directional surveys, and other available derivatives. The R360 Platform integrates TGS data libraries with the client’s existing technologies and applications.
It allows the companies to access global geoscience data on the existing systems, optimized for easy use. The portal is built on a map-driven platform that seamlessly assimilates TGS data into clients’ projects, according to the company.
The database has now been expanded with the addition of approximately 6,500 wells in Brazil’s offshore basins. In total, the platform provides 8.5 million well logs, 1.5 million digital LAS and LAS+ wells.
High-quality well data will further enhance geological understanding of the area and enable the exploration and production (E&P) companies to maximize the potential for deepwater discoveries in one of the world's most prolific exploration basins.
This data will complement existing TGS 2D and 3D seismic coverage in addition to wide-ranging basin studies offshore Brazil and support operators in assessing prospectivity in blocks included in the Permanent Offer Round.
"We are pleased to offer this comprehensive catalog of standardized derivative well data for offshore wells in Brazil. TGS well data processing will make it easier for customers to use and access this data, enhancing their ability to evaluate opportunities, accelerating the exploration cycle, and reducing risk,” says Jan Schoolmeesters, executive vice president of Digital Energy Solutions at TGS.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Cuadrilla Ordered to Abandon UK Shale Wells
- Permian Oil Output Sets Another Record
- Oil Markets Not Feeling the Love This Valentine's
- CGX, Frontera Switch Plans As Guyana Well Pays Off
- 2022 Oil and Gas Apprentice Program Launches
- First Chinese Cylindrical FPSO To Get MacGregor Offloading Systems
- Shell Launches Lubricant Service Via Wearable Tech In Middle East
- Merger Plan In Place For Creation Of Aker BP-Lundin Combination
- Var Energi Sets Share Price Ahead Of IPO
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here
- Top Headlines: Bechtel Starting $30B Driftwood LNG Plant Construction
- Market Watcher Says Be Prepared for the Unexpected
- Biden Will Work Like the Devil to Bring Gas Prices Down
- TotalEnergies Withdraws from USA Gulf of Mexico Project
- ConocoPhillips to Weigh $1B Permian Sale
- Rig Ready To Drill For 82 Million Barrel Pavo-1 Prize
- Inpex To Splash Up To $38B In Growth Areas
- Turning Off North Sea Oil Puts Energy Security at Risk
- USA Oil and Gas Production Growth to Accelerate
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- ADNOC Comments on Fire
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here
- Top Headlines: Bechtel Starting $30B Driftwood LNG Plant Construction