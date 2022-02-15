TGS Provides Access To Data From 6,500 Brazilian Offshore Wells

TGS has unveiled it is able to provide access to derivative standardized data from around 6,500 wells in Brazil's offshore basins.

Scientific data and intelligence provider, TGS, has unlocked access to derivative standardized well data from around 6,500 wells in Brazil's offshore basins. The company informed it will license and deliver the data to clients through its cloud-based R360 Platform.

TGS-enhanced data will include standardized digital logs (LAS, LAS+, Mud LAS, Lith LAS), validated well headers, quality-controlled directional surveys, and other available derivatives. The R360 Platform integrates TGS data libraries with the client’s existing technologies and applications.

It allows the companies to access global geoscience data on the existing systems, optimized for easy use. The portal is built on a map-driven platform that seamlessly assimilates TGS data into clients’ projects, according to the company.

The database has now been expanded with the addition of approximately 6,500 wells in Brazil’s offshore basins. In total, the platform provides 8.5 million well logs, 1.5 million digital LAS and LAS+ wells.

High-quality well data will further enhance geological understanding of the area and enable the exploration and production (E&P) companies to maximize the potential for deepwater discoveries in one of the world's most prolific exploration basins.

This data will complement existing TGS 2D and 3D seismic coverage in addition to wide-ranging basin studies offshore Brazil and support operators in assessing prospectivity in blocks included in the Permanent Offer Round.

"We are pleased to offer this comprehensive catalog of standardized derivative well data for offshore wells in Brazil. TGS well data processing will make it easier for customers to use and access this data, enhancing their ability to evaluate opportunities, accelerating the exploration cycle, and reducing risk,” says Jan Schoolmeesters, executive vice president of Digital Energy Solutions at TGS.

