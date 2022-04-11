TGS Posts Segments Revenues Increase In 1Q

TGS has reported an increase in preliminary net segment revenues for the first quarter of 2022.

Provider of scientific data and intelligence to the energy sector TGS reported preliminary net Segment revenues of $114 million in the first quarter of the year. This is an increase from the $75 million reported in the first quarter of 2021.

For the purposes of Segment reporting, TGS recognizes multiclient revenues committed before completion of projects on a percentage of completion (POC) basis. This differs from IFRS reporting where revenues committed before completion are recognized when the customers receive access to the finished data.

TGS expects the IFRS revenues to be approximately $132 million, compared to $144 million in the first quarter of 2021.

“We continued to see improvement in the market conditions during Q1 2022, with customers starting to become more interested in frontier areas. I’m particularly pleased with the strong late sales performance, which grew more than 80% compared to the same quarter of last year,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.

"With approximately $215 million of net cash, a large and diversified energy data library, and a solid digital foundation, TGS is well-positioned to benefit from the increased activity level, both in the oil and gas area and in other energy segments,” Johansen added.

TGS added that it would release the interim first quarter of 2022 financial statement on May 12, 2022.

The company has recently been in the headlines with a new 3D reprocessing project offshore Malaysia, covering a 6,547.1 square miles area in the first stage, integrating existing 3D seismic data offshore Peninsular Malaysia.

The company has also secured a 3D seismic survey in the Red Sea, Egypt, in partnership with Schlumberger. This survey represents the second phase of new acquisition for the partners in this region and will encompass a minimum of 1,930 square miles.

