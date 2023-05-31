TGS, PGS, Schlumberger to Start 3D Seismic Survey Off Malaysia
Global provider of energy data and intelligence TGS, in partnership with PGS and Schlumberger, has secured pre-funding for a 6,885 square kilometer (2,658 square mile) multi-client 3D seismic survey offshore Malaysia in the North Luconia Province of the Sarawak Basin.
TGS said in a statement on Tuesday that this new acquisition was due to begin in June 2023. The survey is the second phase of a multi-year contract awarded initially by Petronas in August 2020 to acquire and process up to 105,000 square kilometers of multi-client 3D data over five years in the Basin.
This survey builds on the initial phase of this project in the Sarawak North Luconia Province, which started in 2021 and covered 8,400 square kilometers.
“TGS has built an expansive multi-client data library across the Asia-Pacific region, and we are pleased to return to the Sarawak Basin with our partners. Sarawak is an area that has recently experienced multiple oil and gas discoveries, and we expect this to be a very important basin for future exploration. We continue to work closely and collaboratively with our customers, partners, and other stakeholders in Malaysia to drive exploration success,” Kristian Johansen, TGS CEO, stated.
“As the custodian of Malaysia’s petroleum resources, Malaysia Petroleum Management, Petronas is actively enhancing seismic data sets in the country that will introduce new plays to be explored to our clients, especially in imaging the pre-MMU play in the deep-water area of Sarawak Basin,” he added.
Survey acquisition is expected to conclude in August 2023, with final deliverables available in the second half of 2024. Interim results will be available to assist with early acreage evaluation.
In recent company news, TGS started work in mid-April on the 7,856-square-mile Peninsular Malaysia Stage 2 Regional 3D reprocessing project. In combination with the 7,856-square-mile Stage 1 project, the data coverage represents one of the largest multi-client 3D reprocessing projects ever undertaken in Asia.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
