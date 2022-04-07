TGS Partners With Schlumberger For Red Sea 3D Seismic Survey
TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, has secured a new 3D seismic survey in the Red Sea offshore Egypt, in partnership with Schlumberger.
This survey represents the second phase of new acquisition for the partners in this region and will encompass a minimum of 5,000 square kilometers. Data will be acquired with long offsets and processed using a Pre-Stack Depth Migration (PSDM) workflow to enable subsalt imaging. The acquisition is expected to start in April 2022, with final products anticipated in mid-2023 to ensure availability ahead of future license rounds in the region.
Egypt's attractive, stable investment climate, enhanced by established exploration infrastructure and complemented by regular, transparent, and well-managed licensing rounds, has helped bolster interest in the Red Sea. The region is considered to hold significant hydrocarbon potential characterized by a wide range of prospective hydrocarbon systems comprising large, untested structures.
"TGS has a strong track record of success in enhancing exploration efforts in the region. We are committed to our goal of improving subsurface understanding for our clients in the Egyptian Red Sea. Through modern acquisition and imaging technologies, we aim to further increase exploration potential in a country that continues to attract investment from E&P companies," said Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.
TGS and Schlumberger have a long-term commitment with the Egypt Ministry of Petroleum and South Valley Egyptian Petroleum Holding Company (GANOPE) to promote the prospectivity of the Egyptian Red Sea. Through the acquisition and processing of seismic data. GANOPE is responsible for managing Egypt's hydrocarbon resource potential under latitude line 28°.
The job in Egypt’s Red Sea follows the start of a 3D reprocessing project offshore Malaysia that will see the company reprocess thirty-six 3D seismic surveys of varying vintages covering a key part of the Malay Basin through a high-end comprehensive broadband workflow by TGS' consortium partner DownUnder GeoSolutions (DUG) in their Kuala Lumpur processing center.
