TGS Launches Well Data Analytics
Provider of energy data and intelligence TGS has unveiled its cloud-based analytics platform, Well Data Analytics.
The analytics tool, according to TGS, is a comprehensive solution for benchmarking, predicting, and optimizing well performance, “all while ensuring the utmost data quality and accuracy”.
Well Data Analytics brings together the industry’s largest library of subsurface data, powerful visualization, and advanced analytics, TGS said in its statement. The application provides users with a streamlined and intuitive experience that enhances productivity across their operations, it added.
By leveraging TGS' extensive data portfolio, which encompasses every major U.S. basin, this platform offers access to highly competitive well data within seconds, enabling efficient analysis and effective decision-making to drive essential business objectives, TGS noted. The streamlined analytics tool also provides fast and easy access to vast cloud-based well data resources that are already QC’d and ready to use, the statement adds.
“TGS holds the largest and most accurate well data library in the world, and we are excited to announce that this new cloud-based platform harnesses its full potential. The tool was meticulously designed with and for our customers and we take great pride in our collaborative approach. At every stage of development, we actively engaged our customers to guarantee an exceptional user experience and impeccable data quality, including valuable geologic insights, which serve as the cornerstone of Well Data Analytics,” Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Digital Energy Solutions at TGS, said.
Well Data Analytics, according to TGS, combines highly adaptable search workflows, multi-variate map-based visualizations and analytics, advanced time-series plotting, benchmarking tools, and highly customizable dashboard layouts with high-quality well data and well performance data in a cloud-based application.
Within Well Data Analytics, users will gain access to a wide array of essential datasets, the company highlighted. Quality-controlled well data, including headers, directional surveys, production metrics, completions details, wellbore spacings, forecasts, EUR data, Drill Stem Tests (DSTs), permits, geological data and formation tops, are seamlessly integrated into the application's solid infrastructure, TGS noted.
Additionally, TGS has recently enhanced its Wind AXIOM, the insight platform that helps offshore wind developers explore high-value areas, with the addition of Unexploded Ordnance analysis to the Central Atlantic Call Areas.
Unexploded Ordnance (UXOs) and remnants from military activity represent significant HSE and cost risks to the development of offshore wind farms and are routinely assessed as part of a wind farm site assessment, the company said in a separate statement.
