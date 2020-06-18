TGS Kicks Off Timor-Leste Offshore Seismic Project
TGS, in collaboration with the ANPM, has commenced a 2Dcubed seismic data project covering offshore Timor-Leste, in support of the country’s ongoing license round.
The project combines all available open file and TGS multi-client data across an area of over 50,000 square kilometers and incorporating over 2,500 lines and existing 3Ds within the planned area. The 2D data, from over 45 legacy vintages, covers the entire offshore area south of Timor-Leste where the 11 offshore blocks in the second license round are located, according to a statement from TGS.
The final multi-client data will allow customers to develop structural and geological models in their pre-study evaluation process using a single conformable 3D volume.
2Dcubed is a technology for generating a 3D seismic migration volume from a set of 2D and 3D seismic lines. It uses a structurally conformable interpolation algorithm to maximize the potential of existing 2D multi-vintage and 3D data. The volume can be used for regional interpretation and optimization of 2D survey designs and positioning.
Availability is expected from July 2020, with final deliverables estimated around September 2020. This will allow E&P companies time for data evaluation ahead of the closing of the license round, which is expected to be during the first half of 2021.
Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, stated: “By making our 2Dcubed product available covering offshore Timor-Leste, we believe we are offering E&P players the most cost-effective de-risking tool to evaluate the available license round acreage on offer using a 3D seismic data volume. This will be key to companies seeking to develop opportunities to invest in the oil and gas potential of Timor-Leste in the coming years.”
The project is fully supported by industry funding.
The government of Timor-Leste launched its international licensing round for oil and gas exploration in the country on October 3, 2019. The government approved the allocation of eighteen new blocks to petroleum activities, seven of which are located onshore and eleven offshore, in the exclusive zone of Timor-Leste.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
