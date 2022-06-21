TGS Extends NOAKA OBN Seismic Survey On The NCS
Global energy data and intelligence provider, TGS, has secured an extension to the 2021 NOAKA Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey in the Northern North Sea on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).
The NOAKA22 survey will comprise an additional 318 square kilometers of multi-client OBN data located within the APA area between Oseberg and Alvheim in the Norwegian North Sea.
The NOAKA fields are one of the largest developments on the NCS, with recoverable reserves of more than 500 million barrels of oil equivalents. The area has witnessed significant Infrastructure-Led Exploration (ILX) activity in recent years, and further prospectivity is anticipated.
This latest OBN survey is the third to be acquired by TGS in the North Sea in recent years following the initial phase of this program, NOAKA21, and the flagship Utsira OBN project, a joint survey with AGS. TGS will apply the experience and lessons learned from the acquisition and processing of previous surveys. This includes the extraction and use of ultra-long offset signal for FWI-based model building, full azimuth, high fold, high signal-to-noise ratios, reliable AVO, and ultra-long offsets to illuminate the complex geology for field development and near-field exploration.
"TGS continues to lead the way in delivering multi-client OBN data to support E&P companies as they seek to find new hydrocarbon reserves and maximize the longevity of their production activities. We remain committed to providing the industry with the best data for quality subsurface imaging as evidenced by the growing number of OBN surveys in the TGS multi-client library," states Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.
The acquisition for NOAKA22 is expected to commence in June 2022, with final processing deliverables anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2023.
