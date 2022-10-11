TGS Expects Lower YoY Revenues In Third Quarter

TGS is expecting its net revenues for the third quarter to reach $135 million, which compares to $200 million in the corresponding quarter in 2021.

Provider of scientific data and intelligence to companies within the energy sector, TGS, is expecting lower revenues in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the corresponding quarter in 2021.

Based on preliminary reporting from operating units, TGS management expects net revenues for the third quarter of 2022 to be approximately $135 million, compared to $200 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net percentage of completion (POC) revenues are expected to be approximately $119 million, compared to $61 million in the third quarter of 2021. TGS noted that for the purpose of segment reporting, multiclient revenues committed prior to completion of projects are recognized on a percentage of completion (POC) basis.

“With approximately half of revenues made up by late sales, the strong underlying development from the first half of the year continued in the third quarter. Furthermore, I’m pleased to see that cash flow remains robust. The net cash position was close to $200 million on 30 September, despite the proceeds for the ION and Prediktor transactions being paid during the quarter,” Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented.

At the start of July, RGS acquired Prediktor, a provider of asset management and real-time data management solutions to renewable and energy asset owners for an undisclosed fee. Prediktor’s asset management solutions help clients manage operational risks and optimize asset performance by monitoring projects, forecasting energy production, recommending actions and automating decision-making.

Later on in August, TGS closed the acquisition of the multi-client and processing business of ION Geophysical Corporation (ION). The acquisition includes substantially all of ION’s global offshore multi-client data library, data processing and imaging capabilities, intellectual property, and Gemini Extended Frequency Source technology and equipment.

