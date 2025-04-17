TGS Expands its Mauritania 3D Seismic Library

Energy data and intelligence provider TGS has expanded its multi-client data library offshore Mauritania with the addition of over 101,500 square kilometers (39,189 square miles) of high-quality 3D seismic data.

This expansion adds to the existing library of over 19,000 square kilometers (7,335.9 square miles) of reprocessed PSDM 3D seismic data and multiple regional 2D seismic surveys, TGS said in a media release. Together, these integrated datasets provide a more comprehensive and nuanced view of the subsurface, helping to refine known plays while revealing new exploration opportunities. This data was released in collaboration with the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the company said.

Initial insights are beginning to surface through the integration of regional geological expertise and comprehensive mapping of trap trends, which extend from shelf-edge wells to deeper outboard fairways. Significantly, the discovery of Late Cretaceous channel-fan systems within the basin region is offering a renewed understanding of the area’s hydrocarbon potential, TGS said.

"With the extension of our offshore data library with new 3D seismic data, Mauritania is opening the door to a new era of energy exploration. Our rich, underexplored basins and stable investment climate make Mauritania one of the most exciting frontiers for oil and gas”, Mohamed Ould Khaled, the Mauritanian Minister of Energy and Petroleum, said. “We are ready to work hand in hand with international partners to unlock this immense potential and deliver long-term, mutually beneficial growth".

“Aside from greatly expanding the quantity of high-quality multi-client subsurface data in West Africa, the true value of this extensive regional study lies in its ability to contextualize borehole data across the area. By re-evaluating historical exploration results - both successes and failures - exploration teams are better equipped to de-risk future ventures and make informed investment decisions”, David Hajovsky, Executive Vice President of Multi-Client, commented.

TGS said it remains committed to providing industry-leading subsurface intelligence to support confident exploration across frontier and emerging basins.

