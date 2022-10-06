TGS Completes 2022 NOAKA OBN Seismic Survey

Global provider of energy data and intelligence TGS announces the successful completion of its 2022 NOAKA Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey.

The survey was completed two weeks ahead of schedule, marking the second successive season of dense OBN data acquisition in the NOAKA region on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

It also signifies TGS' fourth season of successful multi-client OBN projects in the North Sea following NOAKA 21, the initial phase of this program, and the flagship Utsira OBN project, acquired in partnership with AGS.

The NOAKA 22 survey extended OBN coverage in the region by 318 square kilometers and brings TGS to a total of 475 square kilometers of OBN acquired in the region during 2022. This includes completing the remaining part of the NOAKA 21 survey, which commenced in 2021.

With estimated recoverable reserves of over 500 million barrels of oil, this area, located within the APA area between Oseberg and Alvheim in the Norwegian North Sea area, has witnessed significant Infrastructure-Led Exploration activity in recent years.

The NOAKA fields are one of the largest developments on the NCS, and further prospectivity is anticipated, driven by the enhanced subsurface understanding associated with high-resolution OBN seismic imaging.

TGS will apply its extensive Norwegian North Sea seismic experience to achieve high-quality imaging results. Imaging experts will utilize full azimuth and ultra-long offsets to understand and illuminate the complex geology in the region. In addition, multicomponent processing will lead to stable low frequencies, high signal-to-noise ratios, reliable AVO, and the ability to distinguish between structure and attribute anomalies for field development and near-field exploration.

"This survey and the recent announcement of our progress in acquiring the OBN specialist company, Magseis Fairfield, cement our leading position in delivering multi-client OBN data. We continue to support E&P companies in their efforts to maximize the lifespan of current production activities and discover additional hydrocarbon reserves. We believe that OBN is key to realizing these objectives, and TGS remains committed to delivering the right solutions to the oil and gas industry at the right time," Will Ashby, EVP Eastern Hemisphere at TGS, said.

This project is supported by industry funding, and final processing deliverables are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2023.

