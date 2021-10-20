TGS, CGG, BGP Pen Multi-Client Seismic Deal With Staatsolie
A consortium of TGS, CGG, and BGP has signed a multi-client agreement with Suriname’s national oil company Staatsolie for multi-client seismic offshore programs.
The agreement allows the consortium to acquire, promote and license multi-client seismic programs, including new 3D acquisition and legacy data reprocessing, in the shallow water acreage offshore Suriname.
Suriname’s shallow offshore acreage includes three blocks recently awarded, and current open acreage slated to be offered in a competitive bid round for 2023.
The new seismic data from the consortium’s multi-client programs will be instrumental in accurately delineating the prospectivity and potential of this underexplored area and is on trend with the recent material discoveries announced on the prolific Block 58.
Plans are in place to start acquiring the new 3D seismic data in the shallow offshore area from the fourth quarter of 2021 with the first products being made available during the first half of 2022.
“CGG brings its multi-client expertise and high-end imaging technology to this major new program that marks our return to the Guyana-Suriname basin after our successful campaign in the Stabroek block. The resulting exceptional data will bring new insight and potentially extend the trend of recent significant discoveries to the shallow waters of Suriname,” Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO of CGG, said.
“We are pleased to announce entry to Suriname to continue successful evaluation of the region’s potential. With this exciting multi-client agreement, the consortium will play a key part in encouraging and enhancing future exploration in Suriname, ultimately helping our customers de-risk their investment opportunities,” Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, added.
“We are excited to be part of this innovative and pioneering consortium with TGS and CGG providing the industry with a world-class ‘drill ready’ dataset. BGP Offshore will deploy its state-of-the-art 3D vessel BGP Prospector on Phase 1 of this project,” Luo Junchao, President of BGP Offshore, concluded.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
