TGS Begins First Multi-Client Offshore Wind Measurement Campaign
Global energy data and intelligence provider, TGS, has started the world’s first multi-client offshore wind measurement campaign in the New York Bight area off the US East Coast. The project will enhance and further validate TGS’ expansive high-resolution coverage of numerical weather prediction (NWP) model data by including highly sought-after floating LiDAR wind measurements in the New York Bight area.
This unique combination of trusted wind resource models and real measurements will enable the most accurate forecasting of the wind energy potential in the area.
The multi-client approach offers offshore wind stakeholders the added benefits of reduced development costs and timelines, as the TGS-deployed floating LiDAR will provide data and insights on a subscription basis to many customers within the region to enhance the knowledge and reduce wind flow modeling uncertainties.
In this project, TGS is utilizing one of the world’s most advanced floating LiDAR systems with the highest level of accuracy (stage 3 validation) from EOLOS. The data will be acquired continuously throughout a two-year deployment campaign, and the data stream will be quality-controlled and made available to customers daily. In addition to the LiDAR wind speed measurements, the data package will include critical metocean and environmental data such as significant wave heights, ocean current profile, and acoustic monitoring of whales, dolphins, birds, and bats.
The data will be delivered via the Wind AXIOM platform, TGS’ comprehensive site evaluation, and wind data analytics tool. Wind AXIOM allows offshore wind developers and stakeholders to constrain the most influential factors affecting the viability of offshore wind projects, using wind models and measurements to answer questions related to energy output, annual revenue, supply fluctuations, and more. Wind model inputs are complemented by a range of cost-influencing factors, creating a tool that improves the quality and speed of decisions by offering a configurable experience for various participants in the offshore wind market.
“I am pleased to see the momentum we are creating within the TGS New Energy Solutions portfolio; our ambition is to generate actionable insights and create pathways for the most efficient and highly accurate assessments of new offshore wind lease rounds. This project is a prime example of such development,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.
“The LiDAR initiative demonstrates that TGS’ business models and digital capabilities are leveraged and supported by the customers in the fast-growing offshore wind market segment. Our recently developed Wind AXIOM data analytics platform will be significantly strengthened and differentiated by the inclusion of the floating LiDAR wind speed and metocean measurements. We plan to expand this initiative in high potential offshore wind regions in the United States and beyond,” adds Katja Akentieva, Vice President, New Energy Solutions, Western Hemisphere.
