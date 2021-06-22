TGS Announces New Gulf of Mexico 3D Imaging Program

TGS (OSLO: TGS) has announced a new 3D imaging program in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The program, dubbed Sophies Resolve Refocus 3D, is an OBC and NAZ imaging project which includes 2,384 square miles of reprocessed 3D seismic data to provide a high-quality regional product, according to the company. TGS outlined that the project will help exploration and production companies further explore new and existing plays in the area.

Sophies Resolve Refocus 3D marks the next phase of high-quality imaging over the mature, hydrocarbon-producing areas of South Timbalier, Grand Isle, and Ewing Bank, TGS highlighted. By applying advanced imaging techniques utilizing its proprietary Dynamic Matching FWI imaging technology in this region, TGS said it will further illuminate the key subsurface structures and provide new insight into the prospectivity within the deeper sub-salt section.

The program started in the second quarter of this year and final data is scheduled to be available in the third quarter of next year. The project is supported by the industry, TGS noted.

“The Gulf of Mexico remains a top priority for TGS,” Kristian Johansen, the chief executive officer of TGS, said in a company statement.

“By utilizing the latest imaging techniques, this program provides our customers with the most comprehensive view of the subsurface so they can make the best decisions about their investments – underpinning our commitments to customer service and sustainable operations,” Johansen added in the statement.

“Having the best possible understanding of the subsurface also allows TGS to optimize future acquisition investments,” the TGS CEO went on to say.

On June 10, TGS announced a new onshore multi-client 3D seismic survey within the Montney Basin of Northeast British Columbia, Canada, called Hipp Creek 3D. On June 7, the company announced that it had commenced the acquisition of the Cape Anguille 3D program, situated offshore Newfoundland.

According to its website, TGS provides data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector and offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions. The company has its corporate headquarters in Oslo, Norway, and its operational headquarters in Houston, Texas.

