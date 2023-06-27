TGS and Partners Get To Reprocess Sarawak Legacy Datasets

TGS, together with its partners PGS and SLB, has signed a multi-client reprocessing agreement in the Sarawak province offshore Malaysia.

TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, will get the chance to sink its teeth into the legacy datasets of 3D coverage in the Sarawak province offshore Malaysia.

The company has signed a multi-client reprocessing agreement to expand the multi-client 3D coverage in the region. The deal was signed together with JV consortium partners PGS and SLB.

The expansion will be achieved by reprocessing legacy datasets with Petronas Malaysia Petroleum Management’s (MPM) approval to complement and merge with newly acquired phases, TGS said in its statement.

The reprocessing addendum enhances a multi-year contract awarded initially by Petronas in August 2020 to acquire and process up to 105,000 square kilometers (40,540 square miles) of multi-client 3D data over a five-year period in the basin. The second phase of the Sarawak acquisition program is currently underway in blocks ND-3 and SK-3B and will be merged with approximately 6,700 square kilometers (2,590 square miles) of reprocessed data.

To remind, in May this year TGS, in partnership with PGS and SLB, secured pre-funding for a 6,885 square kilometer (2660 square miles) multi-client 3D seismic survey offshore Malaysia in North Luconia Province of the Sarawak Basin.

This survey builds on the initial phase of this project in the Sarawak North Luconia Province, which commenced in 2021 and covered 8,400 square kilometers (3250 square miles).

“This multi-client reprocessing agreement in Sarawak will further strengthen our data footprint across Malaysia,” Will Ashby, EVP of Eastern Hemisphere at TGS, said in a company statement.

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment to providing comprehensive and high-quality data to the energy industry. By leveraging our extensive geoscience expertise and advanced technology, we aim to deliver valuable insights to develop the region further. This strategic endeavor reinforces TGS' and the JV consortium’s position as a trusted partner in Malaysia's exploration and production sector,” he added.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com