Texas Wind Power Failing When State Needs It Most
Wind power -- a key source of electricity in Texas -- is being sidelined just when the Lone Star State needs it most, with turbines generating less than a 10th of what they’re capable of.
A scorching heat wave is pushing the Texas grid to the brink. Power demand is surging as people crank up air conditioners. But meanwhile, wind speeds have fallen to extremely low levels, and that means the state’s fleet of turbines is at just 8% of their potential output.
Texas may be America’s oil and gas hub, but it’s also long been the country’s biggest wind-power state. The renewable energy source has become highly politicized: Some critics blamed frozen wind turbines for the Texas grid’s failure during a deadly winter storm last year, even though disruptions at plants powered by natural gas were the bigger culprit.
Texas grid operators had accurately forecast that wind output would be low Monday, yet it points to a broader struggle facing the world as it transitions to cleaner energy sources. While countries across the globe are generating more electricity from intermittent wind and solar sources, large-scale, battery storage is still in its ascendancy. That leaves major grids more fragile and vulnerable to shock.
Depressed wind power during heat waves isn’t a new phenomenon. Powerful high-pressure systems that cause intense heat often squelch wind production -- just when more power is needed to meet higher electricity demand. The mass of air overhead stifles wind near the surface, until the mass moves elsewhere.
Right now, one of those high-pressure systems is sitting directly over the Lone Star State.
There is hope that wind power will be much more robust Tuesday, when the weather pattern is expected to shift toward New Mexico.
“High pressure is sinking air, so right under the ridge -- like today in Texas -- air is sinking straight down to the ground,” said Matt Rogers, president of the Commodity Weather Group, a commercial forecaster that looks at energy and agriculture.
--With assistance from David R. Baker and Mark Chediak.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- USA Gasoline Prices Keep Dropping
- Eni Developing New LNG Project Offshore Congo
- Recessionary Concerns Should Not Be Impacting Oil Like This
- North America Adds 11 Rigs
- Texans Asked to Conserve Electricity
- New TechnipFMC-Equinor LOI Paves the Way to $1B Deal
- Saipem Ticks Off Milestones at Saint Brieuc, Formosa 2 Wind Projects
- Seplat Says Nigeria Oil-License Deal with Exxon Blocked
- NFE and Pemex to Jointly Develop Lakach Field
- New BSEE Director Marks 100 Days in the Office
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order
- Oil Prices Move Sharply Lower
- Where Is Oil Heading Next?
- USA Gasoline Prices Keep Dropping
- Crisis Averted on Norwegian Continental Shelf
- Shell Takes FID on Europe's Largest Renewable Hydrogen Plant
- Has There Been Any Follow Up on DOE Energy Meeting?
- Oil Prices Being Yanked Back and Forth
- OPEC Secretary General Passes Away
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- ExxonMobil Made More Money Than God This Year
- Russian Oil Disappears as Tankers Go Dark
- USA Energy Sec Leads Meeting with 7 Major Oil Companies