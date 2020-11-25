Texas Upstream Job Count Rises Again
Texas’ upstream oil and gas sector added jobs for the second month in a row in October, the Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) reported Tuesday.
Citing data from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), TXOGA observed the state’s upstream gained 600 jobs last month. Since August, Texas has added an estimated 2,100 upstream jobs and the latest upstream employment figure for the state stands at 171,900 jobs, TXOGA noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
“The second consecutive monthly growth in upstream employment is much welcomed news,” remarked TXOGA President Todd Staples. “While the impact of the pandemic is far from over and the supply glut still has to be fully worked through, back to back upstream employment gains confirm the vital role oil and natural gas plays in our economy.”
TXOGA pointed out that upstream jobs include those tied to oil and gas extraction and support activities. Despite returning to an upward direction in September and October, Texas’ upstream employment figure remains significantly down year-over-year – and dramatically lower than the 308,900-job peak from within the past decade. The graph below shows the state’s upstream employment numbers since Jan. 2013.
Texas' overall upstream job count has fallen 44% since Dec. 2014, based on TWC data.
“Many companies are still working through the adjustments necessary to address the contracted economy due to COVID-19, yet this second month of positive job growth numbers are a good reminder of the essential role of oil and natural gas in our everyday lives,” concluded Staples.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- Noble Shares Reorganization Update
- Aramco Says No One Hurt in Blast
- TXRRC Commissioner Becomes IOGCC Vice Chairman
- Total Awards Suriname Drilling Contract
- Angola to Sell Stake in National Oil Company
- Oil Futures Curve Signals Tighter Market
- Odfjell Drilling Signs Equinor Contracts for At Least 27 Wells
- Oil Highest Since March on Vaccine and Biden News
- Oil Keeps Going Up on Demand Optimism
- IEF Condemns Jeddah Attack
- Will Exxon Sell Iraq Field Stake to Chinese Firms?
- Covid Downturn Slashes Oz Oil Workforce
- Noble Shares Reorganization Update
- Aramco Says No One Hurt in Blast
- Petronas Calls for Stronger ET Collaboration
- Abu Dhabi Okays $122B Oil and Gas Spending Plan
- AqualisBraemar to Buy LOC Group
- Oil Inventories Approach May 2020 Levels at Cushing
- Pressure Pumper Overcomes Extinction Threat
- Norway Opens More Arctic Areas to Oil Sector
- Consequences of a Biden Admin for US Energy
- ExxonMobil Announces US Job Cuts
- Noble Corporation in Temporary Name Change
- Trump Signs Fracking Memo
- Texas Oil Groups React to TXRRC Vote
- Who Controls the Permian?
- Tourmaline Oil Buys 2 Rivals
- Keystone Faces Biden Risk
- Texas Takes Action to Reduce Gas Flaring
- US Election Outcome Not Yet Priced into Oil