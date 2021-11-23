Texas Upstream Employment Rises Again

The rise marked the sixth consecutive month of job growth for the industry since April.

Texas upstream employment rose by 2,300 jobs from September to October, the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) highlighted, citing the latest Current Employment Statistics (CES) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The rise marked the sixth consecutive month of job growth for the industry since April, TIPRO pointed out. Texas upstream employment in October totaled 183,400 and represented an increase of 22,800 positions compared to October 2020, TIPRO highlighted.

According to TIPRO’s latest workforce analysis, there were 64,819 total job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry in October, of which 9,503 were unique. This marked an increase of 800 posted unique positions compared to September, TIPRO revealed.

Among the 14 specific industry sectors TIPRO uses to define the Texas oil and natural gas industry, support activities for oil and gas operations ranked the highest in October with 2,265 unique job postings, followed by crude petroleum extraction (1,650) and petroleum refineries (1,217). The leading three cities by total unique oil and natural gas job postings were Houston (3,101), Odessa (707) and Midland (697) and the top three companies ranked by unique job postings in October were Halliburton Company (727), National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (604) and Baker Hughes Company (593), TIPRO noted.

“Following a tumultuous year for the energy markets in 2020 and the lingering effects of a global pandemic, the law of supply and demand has driven commodity prices higher this year with a growing consensus around a new, multi-year super cycle for oil and natural gas,” Ed Longanecker, the president of TIPRO, said in an organization statement.

“Increasing global demand for our product and higher commodity prices will continue to drive industry activity and rising employment numbers in Texas. The greatest risk to this positive momentum, and our nation’s energy security, is anti-oil and natural gas policies being pursued in Washington, D.C,” he added in the statement.

Back in September, TIPRO outlined that a national energy tax in the U.S. reconciliation package could “cripple” small Texas oil and gas operators and “severely burden” American taxpayers. The proposed policy will tax greenhouse gas emissions, primarily methane, from oil and natural gas production, but excludes agriculture, waste management and coal sectors, TIPRO highlighted.

According to TIPRO’s latest state of energy report, there were 359,410 total U.S. upstream sector jobs in 2020, which marked a net decline of 112,348 jobs compared to 2019. Texas had 180,725 upstream jobs in 2020, the report showed.

TIPRO, which was founded in 1946, represents nearly 3,000 individuals and companies from the Texas oil and gas industry, the organization’s website highlights. TIPRO is said to be one of the largest oil and gas trade associations in the U.S. and the strongest advocacy group representing both independents and royalty owners in Texas.

